VEGESCAPE Cafe / SUBTEXT

+ 19

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. In the past, global perceptions of Chinese cuisine were marred by suspicions of unsafe ingredients and unsanitary environments. During such times, even in Shanghai, where the top 1% of the affluent resided, a retail and dining space known as "Green & Safe" emerged. Now, more than a decade later, what seemed novel or extraordinary may be taken for granted, but I remember the first "Green & Safe" store in Shanghai as a place frequented by the Chinese and people worldwide for benchmarking.

In stark contrast to its fame as a magnet for global investors and a benchmarking hotspot, the first sight to greet visitors at the small Shanghai store was unattractive fruits and vegetables. These were crops grown in healthy environments and certified from various regions. Along with livestock fed on these crops, dairy products derived from these animals, and beverages, wines, and beers made from the wholesome crops, even gardening products for growing the crops were on sale. This place, where one could order only after filling out a questionnaire to check their physical condition, was not merely selling a drink or a meal but the necessary changes and lifestyle for healthy living.

Previously, growing crops was considered a sacred realm, not merely subject to human control. Agriculture was believed to yield good crops through fertile soil, climate influence, and earnest care. However, agriculture has also undergone changes, with technological innovations and smart farms representing the future of agriculture around urban areas. Good crops now originate from more straightforward principles, thanks to technological innovation. Smart farms optimize temperature and humidity in place of climate, use LED lighting for light, and deliver nutrients needed for plant growth through water. The cleanroom environment, isolated from the outside, prevents pest damage, ensuring that every last leaf of the crop can be consumed.

‘With the advent of smart farms, one wonders if the countryside is becoming smarter, too?’

Smart farms, innovating by transforming the horizontal area needed for farming into a vertical one, are also making various efforts to address issues caused by environmental and climate change. In the future, advancements in AI and energy technology will enable the cultivation of a much wider variety of crops and issues like waste from agricultural plastics will gradually be resolved. How will we remember the countryside in the future? The future of farming, which is more innovative and sustainable, will be remembered for the endless efforts of farmers to create a healthy crop ecosystem. These efforts are also applied within our spaces. We have developed finishing materials using discarded newspapers and plastics used in crop cultivation, symbolically representing the efforts of farmers for future generations within our spaces.

Imagine fresh crops grown through smart farming arriving directly at your dining table. Bachelor's Vegetable Store, a fruit and vegetable distribution specialist, has transitioned to supplying new types of vegetables through smart farming as part of its commitment to sustainable agriculture and distribution. Their approach extends beyond merely supplying vegetables; it's about ensuring these healthy crops reach our tables, an essential element of their design ethos.

The café space, spanning the first and second floors, is adjacent to the smart farm. We wanted this space to feel like an extension of the smart farm rather than a separate entity. We contemplated not only the form but also the finishes that reflect the smart farm's systematic, regular, and hygienic nature, allowing these traits to blend into every corner of the space seamlessly. Upon entering the first floor, the ceiling structure encountered evokes a part of the smart farm. Water, a crucial medium for crop growth, was our inspiration. We designed a ceiling structure symbolizing water, light, and the environment, ensuring its flow extends to the water dispenser where customers interact, thereby conveying its significance.

The square pattern starts from the ceiling, reaches the water dispenser, and continues along the wall surfaces, forming small windows focused on the crops. These patterns, reminiscent of the crop's growing modules, are echoed in the central table and furniture details throughout the space, creating a cohesive ambiance. The lighting, too, was designed with a focus on function over unnecessary embellishments, arranged in a simple form along the ceiling structure. In the smart farm, where one can see crops growing in real-time, researchers in lab coats deliver the freshly grown produce directly to the café. The kitchen, designed as an open space, allows customers to observe the produce's washing, cutting, dressing, and topping.

The window seats, oriented towards the large windows, offer views of the external landscape. We extended the outdoor flooring material inside, creating a sense of connection with the natural surroundings. Ascending to the second floor, one finds a space connected to the first floor via a lift designated for packaging the freshly harvested crops and salads. By showing customers the packaging and distribution process, the space aims to instill a perception of systematic and safe procedures. We maintained the same ceiling structure as the first floor for a sense of continuity and arranged the furniture to allow dining while overlooking the outdoors. Additionally, a system for directly delivering healthy crops to dining tables is integrated into the space, forming pickup and product display zones. This place, where one can experience freshly harvested crops from the smart farm reaching their dining table, aspires to be a space selling fresh and healthy experiences.