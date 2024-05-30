Multifunctional Furniture for Indoor-Outdoor Living

In contemporary architecture, the boundary between indoor and outdoor spaces has increasingly been dissolved. This dissolution establishes a smooth transition between spaces, promoting a sense of harmony and connectivity with the surrounding environment. This trend reflects a fundamental change in contemporary lifestyles, where seamless integration between humans and their environment is increasingly valued and sought after. One of the ways this can be achieved is through fluid spatial arrangements or distinctive architectural elements, such as large windows, open plans and integrated outdoor areas.

Other elements that promote integration and connection are multifunctional furniture. These can play a fundamental role in blurring the boundaries between indoor comfort and outdoor freedom. Andreu World, a Spanish company, offers furniture that transitions easily between indoor and outdoor environments. Three of their furniture lines—Dado, Nuez and Liceo—work especially well in both indoor and outdoor setting.

Dado: Versatile Sophistication

The Dado collection seeks to combine form, function and versatility. Whether indoors or outdoors, it is a testament to precision engineering and aesthetic refinement.

Dado Indoor: Made with attention to detail, the Dado indoor sofa features graphic geometry and essential design. Its modular structure allows for infinite combinations, from corners to central modules, loungers and poufs of various sizes and depths. Upholstered with elaborate details, including an inner stripe available in eight different colors, the flexibility of finish and design allows it to work for lounge areas in public spaces, workplaces or private environments.

Dado Outdoor: The expansion of the Dado collection to open areas introduces sophistication to exteriors too. Designed by Alfredo Häberli, it retains the modular versatility of its indoor counterpart, while incorporating specific materials for weather resilience. The use of weatherproof materials and suitable foams ensures optimum water drainage and rapid moisture evacuation, guaranteeing effective drying even after exposure to water.

Liceo: Timeless Elegance Redefined

The Liceo collection embodies timeless elegance with a contemporary twist, combining upholstery expertise with handcrafted woodwork.

Liceo Indoor: Made from solid ash wood, the Liceo indoor armchairs and loungers transmit warmth and sophistication. The fine joinery and meticulous detailing elevate these pieces into the realm of contemporary classics, perfect for adding a touch of refined luxury to any interior space.

Liceo Outdoor: Designed by Piergiorgio Cazzaniga, the Liceo outdoor collection brings the elegance of indoor furniture to the outdoors. Made from 100% FSC-certified iroko wood, these pieces feature intricate details and soft curves, showing the fusion between tradition and modernity. With an innovative protective treatment that increases durability and resistance to sun and humidity, the collection offers comfort and style that stand the test of time and nature.

Nuez: Innovative Comfort for Any Environment

Patricia Urquiola's Nuez chair is a model of innovation and comfort, offering a unique modular seating experience.

Nuez Indoor: Made from injected thermoplastic, it has a flexible surface that envelops the body in warmth and softness. Its shell, with three-dimensional undulations reminiscent of folded paper, creates a dynamic visual and tactile experience. With various base and upholstery options, including an exclusive fabric developed by Patricia Urquiola, the Nuez indoor chair integrates perfectly into corporate or residential environments, offering style and comfort.

Nuez Outdoor: The Nuez outdoor chair takes innovation to the next level with its technological capacity and dynamic design. Made from injected thermopolymer, it has a shell with three-dimensional waves, conveying softness and materiality reminiscent of a folded sheet of paper, much like its Indoor version. Its enveloping design creates a cozy and evocative seating experience, perfect for relaxing outdoors. With its blend of technological innovation and ergonomic comfort, the chair redefines outdoor seating for the modern age.

As we continue to blur the boundaries between indoor and outdoor spaces, multifunctional furniture emerges as a beacon of innovation, providing greater comfort in both spaces. By combining aesthetic appeal with practical functionality, these pieces redefine the way we perceive and interact with our living spaces. In an age when adaptability is key, they also become a benchmark in terms of versatility, ushering in a new paradigm of indoor-outdoor living.