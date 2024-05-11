Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Ardósia House / Architectare

Ardósia House / Architectare

Save

Ardósia House / Architectare - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam, PatioArdósia House / Architectare - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, BeamArdósia House / Architectare - Interior Photography, Beam, WindowsArdósia House / Architectare - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, BeamArdósia House / Architectare - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Itaipava, Brazil
  • Architects: Architectare
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  478
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Leonardo Finotti
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Ambient Air, Apicoar, Roma Mobili, Sá Martins
  • Lead Architect: Flavia Quintanilha, Rodrigo Fernandes
  • Landscape Design: Daniela Infante
  • Lighting Design: Maneco Quinderé e Associados
  • Structure And Foundations: Broker Engenharia
  • Installations: Paulo Castro Instalações
  • Pool: Aqualar
  • Construction Company: Helio Szwertszarf e André Luiz Santos
  • City: Itaipava
  • Country: Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Ardósia House / Architectare - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Leonardo Finotti

Text description provided by the architects. Designed to be a summer house, the clients wanted all the social and service activities in the house to be isolated from the intimate area. As such, the building was sectored so that visitors only had access to the first floor, while residents and guests could stay on the lower floor without being disturbed.

Save this picture!
Ardósia House / Architectare - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Leonardo Finotti

As the house is located on a very steep slope, with access from the top, a cut was made in the land for better implementation of the program and privacy from the street, so that a small hill could isolate the street and the roof of the lower floor would serve as a ground for the first floor, expanding the area of the plateau generated by the cut.

Save this picture!
Ardósia House / Architectare - Image 22 of 30
Plan - Ground floor

The choice of this design also contributed to the house having a much smaller and more interesting apparent volume, since half of the building could be buried. The infinity-edge pool at the end of the building acts as protection without the need for a guardrail to obstruct the view.

Save this picture!
Ardósia House / Architectare - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam, Patio
© Leonardo Finotti

When you enter the social area of the plot, the house's vocation for entertaining is immediately evident. The main volume, clad in slate tiles and with a V-shaped floor plan, dominates the lawn and welcomes guests, who are directed through one of its many openings by a gentle staircase that turns into a bridge, crossing the water mirror and arriving at the entrance hall, from where you can access the staircase to the lower floor and the rest of the house's leisure areas. To the left are the games room with bar and living room with TV. To the right are the dining room, kitchens, gym and sauna, which hangs over the end of the house, making the most of the view.

Save this picture!
Ardósia House / Architectare - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows
© Leonardo Finotti
Save this picture!
Ardósia House / Architectare - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Leonardo Finotti

As this is a summer house, the entire volume was designed to function as a large veranda, opening up completely to the land in front and the view. The uses are also not so rigid and can vary according to the organization of the door sets. For example, the dining room can be a formal dining room when the doors are closed or function as a porch for the pool when the doors to the veranda and kitchen are open. The kitchen itself can have various configurations, such as being totally isolated from the living room when the doors are closed or functioning as an open gourmet kitchen, while also allowing the back to be isolated or not, depending on whether there are employees or mess.

Save this picture!
Ardósia House / Architectare - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam
© Leonardo Finotti
Save this picture!
Ardósia House / Architectare - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam
© Leonardo Finotti

To soften the impact of light and the passage from inside to outside, pergolas were designed from outside to outside on the north and northwest façades, as well as cuts in the main volume, where the garden enters, bringing the outside into the rooms.

Save this picture!
Ardósia House / Architectare - Interior Photography, Beam
© Leonardo Finotti

To contrast with the coldness of the stone used on the outside, the entire interior is clad in brick and pine wood, making the rooms feel warmer and more welcoming, and so that the interior doesn't look so dark, a light granite floor was used.

Save this picture!
Ardósia House / Architectare - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Leonardo Finotti
Save this picture!
Ardósia House / Architectare - Image 23 of 30
Plan - Lower floor
Save this picture!
Ardósia House / Architectare - Exterior Photography
© Leonardo Finotti
Save this picture!
Ardósia House / Architectare - Image 24 of 30
Section A
Save this picture!
Ardósia House / Architectare - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, Beam
© Leonardo Finotti

The lower floor, built directly into the ground, one level below and completely out of line with the first floor, contains four suites that have a direct exit to the garden, as well as a cellar and a part of the service block, which functions in a discreet two-storey volume with an independent entrance attached to the slate-clad main body.

Save this picture!
Ardósia House / Architectare - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Leonardo Finotti

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Architectare
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Ardósia House / Architectare" [Casa Ardósia / Architectare] 11 May 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1016324/ardosia-house-architectare> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags