Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Philippines
  5. Casa Borbon / Cali Architects

Casa Borbon / Cali Architects

Save

Casa Borbon / Cali Architects - Exterior Photography, ForestCasa Borbon / Cali Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeCasa Borbon / Cali Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairCasa Borbon / Cali Architects - Exterior PhotographyCasa Borbon / Cali Architects - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Batangas, Philippines
  • Architects: Cali Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  77
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Lead Architects: Amon Cali
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Casa Borbon / Cali Architects - Exterior Photography, Forest

Text description provided by the architects. We believe that a house is a sculpture that we live in - that we shape our homes, which in turn shapes us - our activities, ideas, our way of life. We always strive to not just create art but rather envision the project’s natural environment as the canvas in which we work - where our client’s ideas are our materials, and our philosophy as a firm the guiding hand in which we trace and mold the sculpture that one day they might call home. This is how we worked with Casa Borbon, revealing in the environment the invisible sculpture that is nature’s masterpiece.

Save this picture!
Casa Borbon / Cali Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

The Casa was built on a sloped lot that had several existing trees and other vegetation. The programming of the project was then oriented towards maximizing these existing site features to the advantage of the structure. Through meticulous planning and synthesis, the project masterfully frames the environment with the placement of its windows - providing scenic views in strategic directions, accommodating natural light, and the projection of soft yet ambient shadows that dance gracefully across the room, creating a tranquil atmosphere that invites a sense of calm and serenity.

Save this picture!
Casa Borbon / Cali Architects - Exterior Photography, Chair, Garden
Save this picture!
Casa Borbon / Cali Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair

Casa Borbon’s interiors were programmed to blend with the ambiance of the built environment, elegantly intertwining with the surrounding landscape, seamlessly merging indoor and outdoor spaces to evoke a harmonious sense of unity and tranquility. The ground and second floors of the home are connected by an exterior staircase that promotes the autonomy of the two levels and, at the same time, serves as an accent of the project, giving further uniqueness to its form.

Save this picture!
Casa Borbon / Cali Architects - Image 14 of 17

The finishes of the project were based on the firm’s brutalist style, infusing the space with raw textures and bold geometric forms that exude a unique sense of strength and solidity yet balanced with subtle touches of warmth and comfort. The brutalist aesthetic also endeavors to evoke a sense of natural integration, as though the project emerges organically from the slope, echoing the concept of unveiling the hidden sculpture crafted by nature itself.

Save this picture!
Casa Borbon / Cali Architects - Image 7 of 17

On the technical side, the project deviated from the traditional construction method of using hollow blocks and instead opted for polystyrene panels. Although a more expensive material than hollow blocks, other factors such as its lightweight property, installation method, and time, among others, made it a superior material for the project. Using polystyrene walls, the construction and turnover of the project were done in eight months. In addition to the innovative walling material used in the casa, the home also boasts a sophisticated smart system that oversees a multitude of functions, including climate control and security measures. This advanced feature seamlessly integrates modern convenience with eco-conscious design, enhancing both comfort and sustainability for residents.

Save this picture!
Casa Borbon / Cali Architects - Exterior Photography

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Cali Architects
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPhilippines

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPhilippines
Cite: "Casa Borbon / Cali Architects" 09 May 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1016292/casa-borbon-cali-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags