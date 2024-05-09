Casa Borbon / Cali Architects

+ 12

Houses • Batangas, Philippines Architects: Cali Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 77 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Lead Architects: Amon Cali

City: Batangas

Country: Philippines

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. We believe that a house is a sculpture that we live in - that we shape our homes, which in turn shapes us - our activities, ideas, our way of life. We always strive to not just create art but rather envision the project’s natural environment as the canvas in which we work - where our client’s ideas are our materials, and our philosophy as a firm the guiding hand in which we trace and mold the sculpture that one day they might call home. This is how we worked with Casa Borbon, revealing in the environment the invisible sculpture that is nature’s masterpiece.

The Casa was built on a sloped lot that had several existing trees and other vegetation. The programming of the project was then oriented towards maximizing these existing site features to the advantage of the structure. Through meticulous planning and synthesis, the project masterfully frames the environment with the placement of its windows - providing scenic views in strategic directions, accommodating natural light, and the projection of soft yet ambient shadows that dance gracefully across the room, creating a tranquil atmosphere that invites a sense of calm and serenity.

Casa Borbon’s interiors were programmed to blend with the ambiance of the built environment, elegantly intertwining with the surrounding landscape, seamlessly merging indoor and outdoor spaces to evoke a harmonious sense of unity and tranquility. The ground and second floors of the home are connected by an exterior staircase that promotes the autonomy of the two levels and, at the same time, serves as an accent of the project, giving further uniqueness to its form.

The finishes of the project were based on the firm’s brutalist style, infusing the space with raw textures and bold geometric forms that exude a unique sense of strength and solidity yet balanced with subtle touches of warmth and comfort. The brutalist aesthetic also endeavors to evoke a sense of natural integration, as though the project emerges organically from the slope, echoing the concept of unveiling the hidden sculpture crafted by nature itself.

On the technical side, the project deviated from the traditional construction method of using hollow blocks and instead opted for polystyrene panels. Although a more expensive material than hollow blocks, other factors such as its lightweight property, installation method, and time, among others, made it a superior material for the project. Using polystyrene walls, the construction and turnover of the project were done in eight months. In addition to the innovative walling material used in the casa, the home also boasts a sophisticated smart system that oversees a multitude of functions, including climate control and security measures. This advanced feature seamlessly integrates modern convenience with eco-conscious design, enhancing both comfort and sustainability for residents.