World
MC House / Cristián Romero Valente

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Chicureo, Chile
  Architects: Cristián Romero Valente
  Area: 8611 ft²
  Year: 2023
  Photographs
    Juan Pablo Calderón
  Manufacturers
    GRAPHISOFT, Akitec, CLC Maderas, Coggiola Mármoles, European Windows, Reforma Estudio, Sien Kitchens, Topwood
MC House / Cristián Romero Valente - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Juan Pablo Calderón

Text description provided by the architects. The MC House is nestled on a gentle slope within the Chicureo Estate, Santiago, Chile, seamlessly blending with its natural surroundings. Its main access, an ascending staircase, leads to the second floor, where one can enjoy a panoramic view towards the northeast.

MC House / Cristián Romero Valente - Image 3 of 28
© Juan Pablo Calderón
MC House / Cristián Romero Valente - Image 7 of 28
© Juan Pablo Calderón
MC House / Cristián Romero Valente - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Juan Pablo Calderón

The facade facing the street presents itself as a solid wall, protecting the residents' privacy, while the facade overlooking the gardens opens generously, establishing a seamless connection between the indoor and outdoor spaces. 

MC House / Cristián Romero Valente - Image 9 of 28
© Juan Pablo Calderón

At its core lies a double-height central courtyard, acting as a focal point and unifier of the different spaces. The first floor boasts an indoor pool, garden-views terraces, a spa, living areas, and parking.

MC House / Cristián Romero Valente - Exterior Photography, Windows, Glass, Facade
© Juan Pablo Calderón
MC House / Cristián Romero Valente - Image 4 of 28
© Juan Pablo Calderón
MC House / Cristián Romero Valente - Image 22 of 28
Plan - 1st floor

The design of the first floor focuses on transparency and fluidity, allowing a clear view between the various environments and the central courtyard from any point in the house. This layout promotes a sense of openness and spaciousness, creating a welcoming atmosphere.

MC House / Cristián Romero Valente - Image 15 of 28
© Juan Pablo Calderón

On the second floor, the most private area of the house is found, offering spacious bedrooms, a modern kitchen, and a comfortable dining area, all connected to the central courtyard.

MC House / Cristián Romero Valente - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair
© Juan Pablo Calderón

Incorporating features such as indirect skylights, natural lighting, and eaves for shade, the house ensures a comfortable interior environment.

MC House / Cristián Romero Valente - Interior Photography, Living Room, Lighting
© Juan Pablo Calderón

Regarding materials, the house was built using a combination of elements that provide solidity, warmth, and durability. The main material used is reinforced concrete, offering a solid and resistant foundation for the house, guaranteeing its stability over time. Concrete walls not only provide protection and privacy to the residents but also act as design elements.

MC House / Cristián Romero Valente - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Juan Pablo Calderón
MC House / Cristián Romero Valente - Image 19 of 28
© Juan Pablo Calderón

On the other hand, the wood used in both ceilings and some interior cladding adds warmth to the spaces and a cozy environment, while the light penetrating through the central courtyard creates a changing and dynamic atmosphere that transforms the house throughout the day and night, offering a timeless design that promotes openness and tranquility.

MC House / Cristián Romero Valente - Interior Photography, Chair
© Juan Pablo Calderón

Cristián Romero Valente
Wood, Concrete

Projects, Built Projects, Selected Projects, Residential Architecture, Houses, Chile

"MC House / Cristián Romero Valente" [Casa MC / Cristián Romero Valente] 07 May 2024. ArchDaily.

