World
Nhà Tú Garden Restaurant / Long Nguyen Design

Nhà Tú Garden Restaurant / Long Nguyen Design - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
Nhà Tú Garden Restaurant / Long Nguyen Design - Interior Photography, Chair
Nhà Tú Garden Restaurant / Long Nguyen Design - Interior Photography
Nhà Tú Garden Restaurant / Long Nguyen Design - Exterior Photography

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Vietnam
Nhà Tú Garden Restaurant / Long Nguyen Design - Exterior Photography
© Hiroyuki Oki

“Nhà Tú Garden” boasts a unique geographical location, serving as a convergence point between residential and industrial areas. The concept of integration was established as the main design direction for the project. With the idea of creating a "green" focal point for the area, the architect proposed the concept of a "small garden" within a "large garden."

Nhà Tú Garden Restaurant / Long Nguyen Design - Exterior Photography
© Hiroyuki Oki
Nhà Tú Garden Restaurant / Long Nguyen Design - Image 34 of 41
Floor Plan
Nhà Tú Garden Restaurant / Long Nguyen Design - Interior Photography
© Hiroyuki Oki

Layer-on-layer Design - The main space is shaped like a large box, with a height proportional to the overall workshop buildings nearby. The center is hollowed out to create an outdoor tropical garden. From the street entrance to the garden area, there's an interplay of "human-water-greenery" elements. An infinity pool stretching across the front facade serves as a regulating element, reducing heat radiation from the street into the building. All elevations are structured in two layers.

Nhà Tú Garden Restaurant / Long Nguyen Design - Image 6 of 41
© Hiroyuki Oki
Nhà Tú Garden Restaurant / Long Nguyen Design - Image 39 of 41
Section
Nhà Tú Garden Restaurant / Long Nguyen Design - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Hiroyuki Oki

The outer layer is a bamboo shading system with a buffer layer (voids, courtyards, verandas, etc.) and perimeter walls. The outdoor dining space utilizes the "hàng ba" (a common feature in Southern Vietnamese architecture) to provide sound and thermal insulation for the main indoor space, followed by a moat and a void serving as a cushioning layer around the main building block. The indoor dining area, with seating arranged towards the center, ensures every corner of the restaurant has access to the garden.

Nhà Tú Garden Restaurant / Long Nguyen Design - Exterior Photography
© Hiroyuki Oki

Multipurpose Space - To cater to two user groups, small and large parties, the architect created an additional VIP dining space that is multi-functional. Using the opening-closing-rotating functions of glass doors, the space can flexibly change its function to suit usage needs. The central garden area is designed like a skylight cave, organizing a tropical ecosystem and embracing natural elements (sun, rain, wind, etc.). When closed, the garden resembles a lively miniature scene. When open, the garden becomes a small forest, bringing in the natural breeze and light into the building. The positions of the open doors are also calculated to reduce the impact of hot, dry winds and enhance cool breezes.

Nhà Tú Garden Restaurant / Long Nguyen Design - Interior Photography, Chair
© Hiroyuki Oki
Nhà Tú Garden Restaurant / Long Nguyen Design - Interior Photography, Beam
© Hiroyuki Oki
Nhà Tú Garden Restaurant / Long Nguyen Design - Image 40 of 41
Axonometry
Nhà Tú Garden Restaurant / Long Nguyen Design - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Hiroyuki Oki

Indigenous - Modern and Traditional - The construction plan combines new industrial techniques with the traditional craftsmanship of local artisans. The main structure utilizes prefabricated steel frames, a construction solution from nearby industrial workshops. Brick walls are finished with brush-textured paint. The concrete floor is finished with rolled cement and polished with a brush to create a natural surface. The steel frame ceiling is finished with woven bamboo panels, which are manually interconnected. Bar and toilet areas use traditional fired bricks as accents. The building resembles a museum of artisanal craftsmanship. The restaurant owner has collected and commissioned items from local workshops, from furniture to tableware, curtains, etc., all using natural materials and local artisans from across Vietnam.

Project location

Address:

About this office
Long Nguyen Design
Materials

WoodConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantVietnam

Cite: "Nhà Tú Garden Restaurant / Long Nguyen Design" 07 May 2024. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags