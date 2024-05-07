Nhà Tú Garden Restaurant / Long Nguyen Design

+ 36

Design Team: Nguyen Thi To Tam, Tran Quang Thanh

Creative Director: Pham Duy Khoi

Country: Vietnam

“Nhà Tú Garden” boasts a unique geographical location, serving as a convergence point between residential and industrial areas. The concept of integration was established as the main design direction for the project. With the idea of creating a "green" focal point for the area, the architect proposed the concept of a "small garden" within a "large garden."

Layer-on-layer Design - The main space is shaped like a large box, with a height proportional to the overall workshop buildings nearby. The center is hollowed out to create an outdoor tropical garden. From the street entrance to the garden area, there's an interplay of "human-water-greenery" elements. An infinity pool stretching across the front facade serves as a regulating element, reducing heat radiation from the street into the building. All elevations are structured in two layers.

The outer layer is a bamboo shading system with a buffer layer (voids, courtyards, verandas, etc.) and perimeter walls. The outdoor dining space utilizes the "hàng ba" (a common feature in Southern Vietnamese architecture) to provide sound and thermal insulation for the main indoor space, followed by a moat and a void serving as a cushioning layer around the main building block. The indoor dining area, with seating arranged towards the center, ensures every corner of the restaurant has access to the garden.

Multipurpose Space - To cater to two user groups, small and large parties, the architect created an additional VIP dining space that is multi-functional. Using the opening-closing-rotating functions of glass doors, the space can flexibly change its function to suit usage needs. The central garden area is designed like a skylight cave, organizing a tropical ecosystem and embracing natural elements (sun, rain, wind, etc.). When closed, the garden resembles a lively miniature scene. When open, the garden becomes a small forest, bringing in the natural breeze and light into the building. The positions of the open doors are also calculated to reduce the impact of hot, dry winds and enhance cool breezes.

Indigenous - Modern and Traditional - The construction plan combines new industrial techniques with the traditional craftsmanship of local artisans. The main structure utilizes prefabricated steel frames, a construction solution from nearby industrial workshops. Brick walls are finished with brush-textured paint. The concrete floor is finished with rolled cement and polished with a brush to create a natural surface. The steel frame ceiling is finished with woven bamboo panels, which are manually interconnected. Bar and toilet areas use traditional fired bricks as accents. The building resembles a museum of artisanal craftsmanship. The restaurant owner has collected and commissioned items from local workshops, from furniture to tableware, curtains, etc., all using natural materials and local artisans from across Vietnam.