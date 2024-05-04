Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Orange Obras Civiles Offices / Agustín Lozada

Orange Obras Civiles Offices / Agustín Lozada - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, WindowsOrange Obras Civiles Offices / Agustín Lozada - Image 3 of 38Orange Obras Civiles Offices / Agustín Lozada - Interior Photography, Windows, ChairOrange Obras Civiles Offices / Agustín Lozada - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, ChairOrange Obras Civiles Offices / Agustín Lozada - More Images+ 33

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Office Buildings, Offices Interiors
Córdoba, Argentina
Orange Obras Civiles Offices / Agustín Lozada - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Chair
© Lorenzo Egues

Text description provided by the architects. The office project for the company Orange Obras Civiles, located in Córdoba capital a few meters from the airport, within the Airport Business Park, is developed in a large building, where the offices for this order are located.

Orange Obras Civiles Offices / Agustín Lozada - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Lorenzo Egues
Orange Obras Civiles Offices / Agustín Lozada - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Glass, Countertop
© Lorenzo Egues
Orange Obras Civiles Offices / Agustín Lozada - Image 34 of 38

It was requested to move the organization's headquarters to a new location for the third time in a few years, due to the changes in scale that occurred in its structure in the last period.

Orange Obras Civiles Offices / Agustín Lozada - Image 3 of 38
© Lorenzo Egues
Orange Obras Civiles Offices / Agustín Lozada - Interior Photography
© Lorenzo Egues

This situation generated the first challenge: Reinterpreting the workspace in an industry, where the dynamics of the market produce constant changes in the volume of confluence in it, added to the company's growth, which constantly conditions the use of the space.

Orange Obras Civiles Offices / Agustín Lozada - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Lorenzo Egues
Orange Obras Civiles Offices / Agustín Lozada - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table
© Lorenzo Egues
Orange Obras Civiles Offices / Agustín Lozada - Image 38 of 38

The starting point was an open plan, which was made up of 4 modules, resulting in 360m2 in total. The main idea was to zone the plant according to the main areas that the organization had. Generating limits through useful saving walls as well as through transparent elements.

Orange Obras Civiles Offices / Agustín Lozada - Interior Photography, Windows
© Lorenzo Egues
Orange Obras Civiles Offices / Agustín Lozada - Interior Photography, Closet, Windows, Door
© Lorenzo Egues

The programmatic structure of the project is based on two central modules, a place that encourages collective and collaborative work. At its extremes, one of the modules is intended for links outside the organization, from which it is entered. Finally, the module at the other end is intended for leisure activities, such as recreation, internal training, and dining room, among others, with secondary access. As for the linear program in direct relation to the visuals, offices are arranged with permeable limits, where quieter and more private atmospheres are generated according to the requirements.

Orange Obras Civiles Offices / Agustín Lozada - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Facade
© Lorenzo Egues
Orange Obras Civiles Offices / Agustín Lozada - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Lorenzo Egues

The choice of materials responds to the corporate identity, where exposed coffered slabs and clear equipment predominate, generating contrast and making it comfortable. Through them, lighting and spaciousness are enhanced, prioritizing a general well-being.

Orange Obras Civiles Offices / Agustín Lozada - Image 31 of 38
© Lorenzo Egues

Project location

Address:Córdoba, Argentina

About this office
Agustín Lozada
Office

