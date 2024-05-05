Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Casa das Ondas / Milcent Arquitetura

Casa das Ondas / Milcent Arquitetura

Houses
Praia do Forte, Brazil
Casa das Ondas / Milcent Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Stairs
Text description provided by the architects. The House of Waves is a true tribute to natural beauty and seaside living. Inspired by the ethereal element of water, the residence presents a truly beachy and unique design, where we, from Milcent Architecture, seek to personify the movement of the ocean. Located in Praia do Forte, a coastal city in the state of Bahia, Casa das Ondas reflects the lush nature of its surroundings, as a dedication from the architects to the coastal region where they reside.

Casa das Ondas / Milcent Arquitetura
The roof of the residence is an interpretation of the breaking waves' movement, which initially captures the attention of those observing it even from a distance. Upon crossing the entrance door, we encounter the first segment of the internal garden, which welcomes us with imposing elephant feet plants and leads us to a floating staircase emerging from the regional fauna. Walking through this entrance, we have the sensation of being immersed in a private forest.

Casa das Ondas / Milcent Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Beam
Casa das Ondas / Milcent Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table
With the residence strategically oriented towards the sunrise, much like the beach, as we ascend to the upper floor, we encounter the areas dedicated to the family, with all bedrooms designed to have a panoramic view of the entire coastline.

Casa das Ondas / Milcent Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Chair, Windows
In the outdoor area, we provide a comfortable entertainment environment, especially when the glass doors are open, allowing for seamless integration between the indoor and outdoor spaces, connecting the deck, balcony, gourmet area, and living room.

Casa das Ondas / Milcent Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Thus, Casa das Ondas is not just a residence but an experience where natural beauty and comfort intertwine in perfect harmony, providing an exceptional refuge where every detail is a celebration of seaside living.

Casa das Ondas / Milcent Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
Milcent Arquitetura
