World
  Bangalay Residences / A Vela Unvelum Architecture & Interiors

Bangalay Residences / A Vela Unvelum Architecture & Interiors

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Residential Architecture, Apartments
Queenscliff, Australia
Bangalay Residences / A Vela Unvelum Architecture & Interiors - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Simon Whitbread

Text description provided by the architects. Bangalay Residences, nestled in the coastal suburb of Queenscliff, NSW, finds its place within a challenging environment—a narrow infill site bordered by towering four-story brick apartments, with additional units tucked at the rear. The site's constraints, alongside the commanding presence of a mature bangalay tree and the scale of neighboring buildings, demanded a design that not only maximized space but also seamlessly blended with its urban surroundings. Balancing internal planning needs with external urban conditions necessitated a careful interplay between volumetric spaces and the surrounding envelope.

Bangalay Residences / A Vela Unvelum Architecture & Interiors - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Simon Whitbread

To address these challenges, innovative strategies were deployed to ensure both internal functionality and external aesthetics were met. The building's facade, meticulously crafted, serves as a testament to this approach. Internally splayed windows, thoughtfully integrated, offer tantalizing glimpses of the surrounding vistas, while meticulously arranged windows maintain visual coherence between the neighboring buildings. Moreover, specially designed sliding screens embellish both the street-facing and rear facades, enhancing the aesthetic appeal of the architectural composition.

Bangalay Residences / A Vela Unvelum Architecture & Interiors - Interior Photography
© Simon Whitbread
Bangalay Residences / A Vela Unvelum Architecture & Interiors - Image 22 of 22
Typical Apartment Floor Plan
Bangalay Residences / A Vela Unvelum Architecture & Interiors - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Facade
© Simon Whitbread
Bangalay Residences / A Vela Unvelum Architecture & Interiors - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Windows
© Simon Whitbread

Inspired by the breathtaking coastal setting, the architectural language of Bangalay Residences draws upon the dynamic forms and elements of the ocean. Angular motifs echo the fluidity and energy of breaking waves, while layered sliding screens emulate the rhythmic motion of waves rolling onto shore. The choice of materials—concrete, stone, and sand-colored bricks—pays homage to the enduring strength and rugged beauty of coastal rock formations. Gold metal accents add warmth and radiance, evoking the sun's glow. Furthermore, the incorporation of sand-colored bricks honors the nearby beach and surrounding brick architecture, seamlessly integrating the residence with its natural and built environment.

Bangalay Residences / A Vela Unvelum Architecture & Interiors - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Simon Whitbread
Bangalay Residences / A Vela Unvelum Architecture & Interiors - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Simon Whitbread

In essence, Bangalay Residences serves as a testament to innovative design solutions that seamlessly merge with its coastal surroundings. By harmonizing with the landscape and embracing its coastal inspiration, it creates a unique and harmonious living environment that celebrates the beauty of its coastal context.

Bangalay Residences / A Vela Unvelum Architecture & Interiors - Image 16 of 22
© Simon Whitbread

Project location

Address:Queenscliff, Australia

A Vela Unvelum Architecture & Interiors
Materials

StoneConcreteBrick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsAustralia

Top #Tags