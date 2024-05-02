Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Rendada House / Milcent Arquitetura

Rendada House / Milcent Arquitetura

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Praia do Forte, Brazil
  • Architects: Milcent Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2023
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Tarso Figueira
  • Lead Architect: Fernanda Milcent, Bruna Milcent
  • Engineering: M100 Engenharia
  • Landscape: Florando Paisagismo
  • City: Praia do Forte
  • Country: Brazil
Rendada House / Milcent Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Tarso Figueira

Text description provided by the architects. This project, located on the coast of Bahia, arose from a unique challenge: a plot situated on the last lot of the street, on a corner, facing the setting sun and challenging winds. For a vibrant family, passionate about the beach and surrounded by friends, it was essential to have a residence that captured their joy and integrated harmoniously with the surrounding nature. Thus, Milcent Architecture had the role of reconciling the challenges of the plot with the needs of the family in the design of the residence.

Rendada House / Milcent Arquitetura - Image 8 of 27
© Tarso Figueira
Rendada House / Milcent Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
© Tarso Figueira
Rendada House / Milcent Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Tarso Figueira

As a response, emerges the "Casa Rendada," a striking expression of the creative use of "cobogó". This structure not only promotes cross-ventilation but also softens the entry of light, giving the house a unique personality. Its side facade, reminiscent of regional lacework due to the use of this perforated element, attracts attention even from a distance. The gardens, especially the central one, play a crucial role in the transition between indoor and outdoor spaces, creating an atmosphere of serenity and connection.

Rendada House / Milcent Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Tarso Figueira
Rendada House / Milcent Arquitetura - Image 27 of 27
Planta - Térreo
Rendada House / Milcent Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Tarso Figueira

The gourmet area was designed to generously accommodate moments of socializing, equipped with an outdoor barbecue and a table strategically positioned in front of the "cobogó". When the sun's rays shine upon it, they create a fascinating visual spectacle of lights and shadows, providing a welcoming environment to gather the entire family and friends.

Rendada House / Milcent Arquitetura - Image 19 of 27
© Tarso Figueira

About this office
Milcent Arquitetura
Office

#Tags

Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
