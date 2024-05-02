Rendada House / Milcent Arquitetura

+ 22

Houses • Praia do Forte, Brazil Architects: Milcent Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2023 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Tarso Figueira

Lead Architect: Fernanda Milcent, Bruna Milcent

Engineering: M100 Engenharia

Landscape: Florando Paisagismo

City: Praia do Forte

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. This project, located on the coast of Bahia, arose from a unique challenge: a plot situated on the last lot of the street, on a corner, facing the setting sun and challenging winds. For a vibrant family, passionate about the beach and surrounded by friends, it was essential to have a residence that captured their joy and integrated harmoniously with the surrounding nature. Thus, Milcent Architecture had the role of reconciling the challenges of the plot with the needs of the family in the design of the residence.

As a response, emerges the "Casa Rendada," a striking expression of the creative use of "cobogó". This structure not only promotes cross-ventilation but also softens the entry of light, giving the house a unique personality. Its side facade, reminiscent of regional lacework due to the use of this perforated element, attracts attention even from a distance. The gardens, especially the central one, play a crucial role in the transition between indoor and outdoor spaces, creating an atmosphere of serenity and connection.

The gourmet area was designed to generously accommodate moments of socializing, equipped with an outdoor barbecue and a table strategically positioned in front of the "cobogó". When the sun's rays shine upon it, they create a fascinating visual spectacle of lights and shadows, providing a welcoming environment to gather the entire family and friends.