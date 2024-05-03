Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Denmark
  5. House 14A / pihlmann architects

House 14A / pihlmann architects

Save

House 14A / pihlmann architects - Exterior Photography, WindowsHouse 14A / pihlmann architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeHouse 14A / pihlmann architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, WindowsHouse 14A / pihlmann architects - Interior Photography, Closet, ShelvingHouse 14A / pihlmann architects - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Hellerup, Denmark
  • Architects: pihlmann architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  166
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hampus Berndtson
  • Lead Architects: Søren Pihlmann
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House 14A / pihlmann architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows
© Hampus Berndtson

Text description provided by the architects. Embodying a non-hierarchical collage of traces from changing times, House14a reflects the ongoing narrative of its evolution. Rather than presenting itself as a completed work, it embraces its role as a phase within an ongoing process. Each element, whether rough or refined, old or new, is equally valued, and gains relevance through processing, assembly, and the possibility of continuous adaptation.

Save this picture!
House 14A / pihlmann architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Hampus Berndtson
Save this picture!
House 14A / pihlmann architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Hampus Berndtson

Originally constructed in 1951, the single-family house epitomized the post-war residential style prevalent at the time. It appeared archetypically as a Danish house imagined: a two-story cubic box with evenly distributed windows, a red brick façade, and a gable roof. Despite its structural robustness, its adaptability to ever-changing ways of living and working was limited. By employing traditional architectural techniques like exposing, covering, cutting, joining, stacking, and casting, the inherent rigidity of the original composition is dissolved.

Save this picture!
House 14A / pihlmann architects - Image 15 of 25
Ground floor plan

Emerging from functional necessity, three interposed masonry cores containing essential elements of a house – storage, stairs, and pipework – were introduced in the early stages of the process. Between them residual spaces emerge, not defined by walls, but instead functioning as fluid entities to be inhabited in various ways.

Save this picture!
House 14A / pihlmann architects - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving
© Hampus Berndtson

Without replicating, every addition refers to what already is. The masonry of the interposed cores subtly differentiates themselves from the original bricks in dimensions, tone, and composition. Simultaneously, removed elements, such as crushed bricks repurposed into terrazzo flooring, interweave with the additions, both bringing original craftsmanship into consideration and embracing modern machinery and prefabricated components.

Save this picture!
House 14A / pihlmann architects - Image 10 of 25
© Hampus Berndtson
Save this picture!
House 14A / pihlmann architects - Image 11 of 25
© Hampus Berndtson

Despite the variation in appearance, every intervention from subtle regrouting of the exterior brickwork to distinct changes of the interior, engages with the existing without overriding its unpretentious character; at first glance, it still appears as just a house.

Save this picture!
House 14A / pihlmann architects - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair
© Hampus Berndtson

The transformation embodies an openness towards the unpredictable which does not thrive in the digital and schematic space. The construction site functioned as both a studio, laboratory, and forum, fostering ongoing dialogue between the client, craftsmen, and architect. Here, rather than at the office, studies of building physics and materials continuously laid the foundation for every intervention and intentionally slow progression.

Save this picture!
House 14A / pihlmann architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Countertop
© Hampus Berndtson
Save this picture!
House 14A / pihlmann architects - Image 9 of 25
© Hampus Berndtson

It allows the house to be an unfinished collage, cultivated by tactile on-site experimentation. Embracing the inherent uncertainties of the time ahead, the transformation is not aimed at completion but rather transition to another circumstance, acknowledging its eventual succession by others.

Save this picture!
House 14A / pihlmann architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam, Brick
© Hampus Berndtson

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
pihlmann architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesDenmark
Cite: "House 14A / pihlmann architects" 03 May 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1016145/house-14a-pihlmann-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags