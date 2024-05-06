Off-Season Pavilion / KOSMOS Architektur & Design

+ 13

Project Team: Leonid Slonimskiy, Artem Kitaev, Blanca Garcia Gardelegui, Vsevolod Babichuk, Boris Nemzew, Dmitriy Prikhodko

City: Logroño

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. As an alternative to the resource-excessive and short-term architecture of temporary festivals, the Off-Season Pavilion by KOSMOS proposes to search for the locally available resources of Logroño and give them a new temporary life outside of their productive cycle.

The installation reveals the hidden materials of the local agricultural industry: the so-called ‘jaulones de vino,’ huge metal cages used to store wine bottles in big bodegas. These storage cubes boast a very clear seasonal temporality: full of bottles in one part of the year and empty and unused in the other one, which, in this case, luckily coincides with the time of the Concentrico Festival.

With its stepped roof, the pavilion typologically resembles an agricultural shed and a traditional basilica, referring to both productive/labor and social/spiritual practices. Placed on a platform next to the Church of Santiago el Real, it offers shade and a place for gathering. Golden meshes of the cages create an intricate play of light and shadows and transform the space into a maze of dematerialized rooms.

The project is done with the support of Ebro SAME production, Swiss Art Council Pro Helvetia, and Pernod Ricard Winemakers.