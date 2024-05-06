Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Off-Season Pavilion / KOSMOS Architektur & Design

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Pavilion, Temporary Installations
Logroño, Spain
  Project Team: Leonid Slonimskiy, Artem Kitaev, Blanca Garcia Gardelegui, Vsevolod Babichuk, Boris Nemzew, Dmitriy Prikhodko
  City: Logroño
  Country: Spain
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Text description provided by the architects. As an alternative to the resource-excessive and short-term architecture of temporary festivals, the Off-Season Pavilion by KOSMOS proposes to search for the locally available resources of Logroño and give them a new temporary life outside of their productive cycle.

© Laurian Ghinitoiu
The installation reveals the hidden materials of the local agricultural industry: the so-called 'jaulones de vino,' huge metal cages used to store wine bottles in big bodegas. These storage cubes boast a very clear seasonal temporality: full of bottles in one part of the year and empty and unused in the other one, which, in this case, luckily coincides with the time of the Concentrico Festival.

© Josema Cutillas

With its stepped roof, the pavilion typologically resembles an agricultural shed and a traditional basilica, referring to both productive/labor and social/spiritual practices. Placed on a platform next to the Church of Santiago el Real, it offers shade and a place for gathering. Golden meshes of the cages create an intricate play of light and shadows and transform the space into a maze of dematerialized rooms.

© Josema Cutillas

The project is done with the support of Ebro SAME production, Swiss Art Council Pro Helvetia, and Pernod Ricard Winemakers.

© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Cite: "Off-Season Pavilion / KOSMOS Architektur & Design" 06 May 2024. ArchDaily.

