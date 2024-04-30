Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. House VF / Román y Basualto Arquitectos

House VF / Román y Basualto Arquitectos

Save

House VF / Román y Basualto Arquitectos - Image 2 of 27House VF / Román y Basualto Arquitectos - Image 3 of 27House VF / Román y Basualto Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, SofaHouse VF / Román y Basualto Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, BeamHouse VF / Román y Basualto Arquitectos - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Zapallar, Chile
  • Architects: Román y Basualto Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  550
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Hbt, MK, Stone Center
  • Lead Architects: Jorge Román Alvarez
  • Architecture And Construction: Matías Román Basualto, Florencia Román Basualto, Yasna Basualto Murúa
  • Landscape: Beatriz Garin
  • City: Zapallar
  • Country: Chile
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House VF / Román y Basualto Arquitectos - Image 2 of 27
© Denise Heirman
Save this picture!
House VF / Román y Basualto Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Denise Heirman

Inspiration. Casa VF was born from the observation of the sequence of the waves of the beach break, which generate different rhythms and approaches to the edge. From this observation, two volumes are projected, two sequences, mounted on a horizontal plinth that raises the views above the horizon of the sea, like the force of the east of the sea on the horizon.

Save this picture!
House VF / Román y Basualto Arquitectos - Image 3 of 27
© Denise Heirman
Save this picture!
House VF / Román y Basualto Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Windows, Glass
© Denise Heirman
Save this picture!
House VF / Román y Basualto Arquitectos - Image 17 of 27
1º Floor Plan

Volumetric conception. The idea was to generate two independent volumes, that manage to articulate the whole, this is how the first volume, the access volume, allows independence from the rest and is completely self-sufficient, in this way when the owners live alone the house occupies only the upper access volume that houses the master bedroom, with a home office, the living and dining room, the kitchen and a panoramic terrace.

Save this picture!
House VF / Román y Basualto Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa
© Denise Heirman
Save this picture!
House VF / Román y Basualto Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Denise Heirman
Save this picture!
House VF / Román y Basualto Arquitectos - Image 18 of 27
2º Floor Plan
Save this picture!
House VF / Román y Basualto Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Windows
© Denise Heirman

 On the plinth level, there are the children's bedrooms, there are 4, two en suite and two standard with a shared bathroom for visitors and a large family living room that is integrated to the east with an English patio, called the grandchildren's patio, which runs along the entire basement floor to the east.  The recreation areas are located to the west, all facing the sea, they are the barbecue, terraces, swimming pool, and a mini sports court that is integrated on a lower level with the garden. The total area of the house is 550m2. Plus, the terraces and outdoor areas.

Save this picture!
House VF / Román y Basualto Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Door, Windows
© Denise Heirman
Save this picture!
House VF / Román y Basualto Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Fence, Handrail
© Denise Heirman

Materiality. As a beach house, simplicity was sought as a premise, the color palette is very neutral, all based on the gray of the concrete and the warm tones of the wood reused from the concrete moldings, its main material is exposed reinforced concrete, pumpkin stone, and pine wood reused from the moldings with different ink and paint works.

Save this picture!
House VF / Román y Basualto Arquitectos - Image 6 of 27
© Denise Heirman

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Román y Basualto Arquitectos
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChile

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChile
Cite: "House VF / Román y Basualto Arquitectos" [Casa Fundo Zapallar / Román y Basualto Arquitectos] 30 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1016098/house-vf-roman-y-basualto-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags