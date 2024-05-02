SD28 House / Estudio GMARQ

+ 28

Houses • Buenos Aires, Argentina Architects: Estudio GMARQ

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1476 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Daniela Mac Adden

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Cosentino Lutron Cerramientos De Luca , FV , Roca Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Adrián Govetto, Lucas Mansilla and Marcelo Forja

Architects: Leonel Graziano, Rocío Sperperato, Rocío Bozzano, Matías Repetto

Interior Design: Andy Forn

Structure Engineer: Juan Martín Harfuch

Landscape Design: Ina Lalor

Program / Use / Building Function: Residential

City: Buenos Aires

Country: Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. This home is located in a consolidated neighborhood of the City of Buenos Aires, Argentina. The house was designed to prioritize comfort for everyday use and generate spacious and bright spaces.

At a morphological level, the house comprises two superimposed volumes in which subtraction operations are carried out to generate interior patios and articulate the different spaces. These patios provide lighting and ventilation to the interior while giving the house an indoor-outdoor feel.

The house was designed in such a way, that the lot could be subdivided in the future if the owners wanted to. That is why the house is developed linearly, perpendicular to the street and separated from the party walls. These retreats towards the sides and back allow the house to be surrounded by vegetation and create an urban oasis.

Low-maintenance materials such as concrete, aluminum and porcelain were used in a simple neutral color palette. A series of sliding aluminum brise soleil provide shade to different spaces of the house depending on the orientation of the sun and time of the year.

The common spaces are located on the ground floor while the bedrooms that look towards the garden are located on the upper floor together with the service area towards the front.

Security and privacy were a priority for the owners, so the front façade is protected from exposure to the street by a large gate. At the same time, vertical lattices on the façade provide privacy to the interiors. These decisions give the house a pure and minimalist language, closed towards the front but open towards the back and sides.