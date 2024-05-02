Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. SD28 House / Estudio GMARQ

SD28 House / Estudio GMARQ

Save

SD28 House / Estudio GMARQ - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsSD28 House / Estudio GMARQ - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeSD28 House / Estudio GMARQ - Interior Photography, ChairSD28 House / Estudio GMARQ - Interior Photography, Table, ChairSD28 House / Estudio GMARQ - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Architects: Estudio GMARQ
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1476 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Daniela Mac Adden
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Cosentino, Lutron, Cerramientos De Luca, FV, Roca
  • Lead Architects: Adrián Govetto, Lucas Mansilla and Marcelo Forja
  • Architects: Leonel Graziano, Rocío Sperperato, Rocío Bozzano, Matías Repetto
  • Interior Design: Andy Forn
  • Structure Engineer: Juan Martín Harfuch
  • Landscape Design: Ina Lalor
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Residential
  • City: Buenos Aires
  • Country: Argentina
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
SD28 House / Estudio GMARQ - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Daniela Mac Adden

Text description provided by the architects. This home is located in a consolidated neighborhood of the City of Buenos Aires, Argentina. The house was designed to prioritize comfort for everyday use and generate spacious and bright spaces.

Save this picture!
SD28 House / Estudio GMARQ - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Daniela Mac Adden
Save this picture!
SD28 House / Estudio GMARQ - Image 28 of 33
Plan - Ground floor

At a morphological level, the house comprises two superimposed volumes in which subtraction operations are carried out to generate interior patios and articulate the different spaces. These patios provide lighting and ventilation to the interior while giving the house an indoor-outdoor feel.

Save this picture!
SD28 House / Estudio GMARQ - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Daniela Mac Adden
Save this picture!
SD28 House / Estudio GMARQ - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Daniela Mac Adden

The house was designed in such a way, that the lot could be subdivided in the future if the owners wanted to. That is why the house is developed linearly, perpendicular to the street and separated from the party walls. These retreats towards the sides and back allow the house to be surrounded by vegetation and create an urban oasis.

Save this picture!
SD28 House / Estudio GMARQ - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Daniela Mac Adden
Save this picture!
SD28 House / Estudio GMARQ - Image 12 of 33
© Daniela Mac Adden

Low-maintenance materials such as concrete, aluminum and porcelain were used in a simple neutral color palette. A series of sliding aluminum brise soleil provide shade to different spaces of the house depending on the orientation of the sun and time of the year.

Save this picture!
SD28 House / Estudio GMARQ - Interior Photography, Chair
© Daniela Mac Adden

The common spaces are located on the ground floor while the bedrooms that look towards the garden are located on the upper floor together with the service area towards the front.

Save this picture!
SD28 House / Estudio GMARQ - Image 24 of 33
© Daniela Mac Adden
Save this picture!
SD28 House / Estudio GMARQ - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows
© Daniela Mac Adden

Security and privacy were a priority for the owners, so the front façade is protected from exposure to the street by a large gate. At the same time, vertical lattices on the façade provide privacy to the interiors. These decisions give the house a pure and minimalist language, closed towards the front but open towards the back and sides.

Save this picture!
SD28 House / Estudio GMARQ - Interior Photography, Countertop
© Daniela Mac Adden

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Estudio GMARQ
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "SD28 House / Estudio GMARQ" 02 May 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1016079/sd28-house-estudio-gmarq> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags