World
Kadans Co-housing / B-architecten

Kadans Co-housing / B-architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Coliving
Wijnegem, Belgium
  Architects: B-architecten
  Area: 2540
  Year: 2023
  Photographs
    Photographs: Lucid
Kadans Co-housing / B-architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Waterfront
© Lucid

Text description provided by the architects. The co-housing project along the Albert Canal and park of Wijnegem, a stone's throw from the center of Antwerp. The Molenhoeve is located in the Stokerijstraat in Wijnegem, right next to the Albert Canal.

Kadans Co-housing / B-architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Lucid
Kadans Co-housing / B-architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Lucid

On the left side of the plot, there's the protected Wijnegempark with the Jan Vlemincktoren. On the right side, we find the Kanaalsite of Axel Vervoordt. The Molenhoeve is located in the middle of the 'white' district of the Kasteellei and used to house the Royal Antwerp Rowing Club.

Site plan
Site plan
Floor plans
Floor plans

The stylistic features of the farmhouse refer to the architectural elements within the park and form the basis for the historical value of the site. Because of this historical value, it was decided to fully reallocate the existing building.

Kadans Co-housing / B-architecten - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Lucid
Kadans Co-housing / B-architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Lucid

This co-housing project is the ideal reallocation for the site, with eight residential units in the farmhouse coupled with a new construction project with six dwellings, a communal underground car park, and a communal pavilion in the garden. In addition to the buildings, there are two annexes for bicycle storage, an outdoor swimming pool, and a wadi for infiltration of rainwater on the site.

Kadans Co-housing / B-architecten - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Beam, Windows
© Lucid
Kadans Co-housing / B-architecten - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Table
© Lucid

Each residential unit, both in the existing and in the new building, has a terrace and private garden, which gradually merges into the communal gardens and community life. The entire site has footpaths surrounded by lush greenery and additional trees.

Kadans Co-housing / B-architecten - Exterior Photography
© Lucid

Project location

Address: Wijnegem, Belgium

B-architecten
