World
House in Barra Funda / gru.a + LINHA Arquitetura

House in Barra Funda / gru.a + LINHA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam
© Rafael Salim

House in Barra Funda / gru.a + LINHA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, ChairHouse in Barra Funda / gru.a + LINHA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, BeamHouse in Barra Funda / gru.a + LINHA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, WoodHouse in Barra Funda / gru.a + LINHA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, FacadeHouse in Barra Funda / gru.a + LINHA Arquitetura - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: LINHA Arquitetura, gru.a
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Rafael Salim
  • Lead Architects: Pedro Varella, Caio Calafate, Paula Daemon
  • Project Team : Pedro Varella, Caio Calafate, Paula Daemon, Ingrid Colares, Lis Thuller
  • Lighting : Maneco Quinderé
  • City: São Paulo
  • Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. This project involves the adaptation for residential purposes of a narrow and deep urban plot (5mx20m), which combined the renovation of a pre-existing house and the design of a new construction at the back.

House in Barra Funda / gru.a + LINHA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Table, Windows, Facade, Glass
© Rafael Salim
House in Barra Funda / gru.a + LINHA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Windows
© Rafael Salim
House in Barra Funda / gru.a + LINHA Arquitetura - Image 16 of 16
Plan + section
House in Barra Funda / gru.a + LINHA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Beam
© Rafael Salim
House in Barra Funda / gru.a + LINHA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Beam
© Rafael Salim

In the first 12 meters of the plot extension, the renovation project took advantage of the identified pre-existing qualities. The access to the house through a bright and airy lateral patio was preserved. The structural masonry walls were revealed. The generous ceiling height was better utilized with the demolition of the old internal compartments, now housing in a single and integrated space the most public living areas of the house: living room, kitchen, and dining room, in that order.

House in Barra Funda / gru.a + LINHA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Beam
© Rafael Salim
House in Barra Funda / gru.a + LINHA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Wood
© Rafael Salim
House in Barra Funda / gru.a + LINHA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Rafael Salim

In the posterior section, the new concrete block construction housed the private areas of the program on two floors. For the transition between the pre-existence and the new, a new proportion of square void was redesigned, forming a central uncovered patio that articulates circulation, allowing visual integration throughout the longitudinal extent of the land and providing brightness to all rooms in the house.

House in Barra Funda / gru.a + LINHA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, Facade
© Rafael Salim

Project gallery

