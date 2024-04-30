Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
House Waves of Glass and Clouds of Metal / fala

House Waves of Glass and Clouds of Metal / fala - Image 6 of 25
© Francisco Ascensão

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses, Adaptive Reuse
Porto, Portugal
  • Project Team: Filipe Magalhães, Ana Luisa Soares, Ahmed Belkhodja, Lera Samovich, Ana Lima, Joana Sendas, João Carlos Lopes
  • Engeineering: Paulo Sousa
  • Landscape Design: Pomo
  • Contractor: Civiflanco
  • City: Porto
  • Country: Portugal
House Waves of Glass and Clouds of Metal / fala - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade, Handrail
© Francisco Ascensão

Text description provided by the architects. A ground floor shop in a banal and narrow 70’s housing block was to be transformed into an apartment for two. The program is clear, but the layout is not so much.

House Waves of Glass and Clouds of Metal / fala - Image 8 of 25
© Francisco Ascensão
House Waves of Glass and Clouds of Metal / fala - Image 12 of 25
© Francisco Ascensão

Waves of glass brick and clouds of metal mesh solve a non domestic space that could remain as such. Two curved walls run smoothly through both levels gently dissociating private and public. A longitudinal axis is emphasised by two metallic masks. The back façade is a compound layering of glass, mirror, metallic cutouts, steady patters, and fiddly handrails. The front is a misty mass of clouds.

House Waves of Glass and Clouds of Metal / fala - Image 2 of 25
© Francisco Ascensão
House Waves of Glass and Clouds of Metal / fala - Image 19 of 25
Plans
House Waves of Glass and Clouds of Metal / fala - Image 4 of 25
© Francisco Ascensão
House Waves of Glass and Clouds of Metal / fala - Image 5 of 25
© Francisco Ascensão
House Waves of Glass and Clouds of Metal / fala - Image 3 of 25
© Francisco Ascensão

The material palette dissolves the traditional boundaries of a house. Vast surfaces of glass brick, tiles and light blue are occasionally interrupted by dots of marble, lines of wood and blatant red elements. One could refer to Ito's sense of erotic transparency and Hasegawa's experiments with overlays and layers. 

House Waves of Glass and Clouds of Metal / fala - Image 25 of 25
Collage
House Waves of Glass and Clouds of Metal / fala - Image 24 of 25
Collage

The project is a spectacular answer to a non spectacular question. The domestic space is a stage and dwelling becomes performing; the user becomes an actor and spectator to the routines of daily life.

House Waves of Glass and Clouds of Metal / fala - Image 18 of 25
© Rory Gardiner

Project gallery

