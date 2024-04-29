Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Costa Rica
  5. Pergola House / Studio Saxe

Pergola House / Studio Saxe

Save

Pergola House / Studio Saxe - Exterior PhotographyPergola House / Studio Saxe - Image 3 of 29Pergola House / Studio Saxe - Exterior Photography, GardenPergola House / Studio Saxe - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, SofaPergola House / Studio Saxe - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Playa Grande, Costa Rica
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Pergola House / Studio Saxe - Exterior Photography
© Andres Garcia Lachner

Text description provided by the architects. After their home was affected by a fire, our clients embarked on a life-changing journey, choosing the vibrant landscapes of Costa Rica for a fresh start. In their pursuit of a connection with nature and a dynamic, active lifestyle for their family, they sought our expertise at Studio Saxe to reimagine their living space where the boundaries between indoor and outdoor are seamlessly blended.

Save this picture!
Pergola House / Studio Saxe - Image 8 of 29
© Andres Garcia Lachner

Concept. Inspired by the natural beauty of Costa Rica, Studio Saxe envisioned a design where the architecture itself becomes a bridge between the verdant outdoors and the intimate indoors. Our approach centered on a series of elegant pergolas, crafted not only to unify the garden with the living spaces but to extend the outdoor experience, inviting the gentle caress of coastal breezes and the symphony of mountain and ocean vistas into the heart of the home.

Save this picture!
Pergola House / Studio Saxe - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Andres Garcia Lachner
Save this picture!
Pergola House / Studio Saxe - Image 28 of 29

Design. We envisioned a series of structured rib elements designed to expand or contract, responding to the presence of trees and the nuances of the topography. This adaptability allows the architectural program to harmonize with its location seamlessly. In this spirit, we integrated trees and vegetation throughout, crafting intentional gaps in the roofline to accommodate and celebrate the existing natural elements.

Save this picture!
Pergola House / Studio Saxe - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa
© Andres Garcia Lachner
Save this picture!
Pergola House / Studio Saxe - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Andres Garcia Lachner

Sustainability. This home embodies sustainable living, generating its energy from the sun while shielding itself from its heat with expansive pergolas and overhangs. These architectural elements, along with strategically placed windows, foster natural ventilation, drawing in cool air from both the ocean and the mountains. Water recycling systems nurture the surrounding landscape, allowing it to thrive and, in turn, cool the home's exterior walls. This symbiotic relationship with the environment ensures the home is not only a haven for its inhabitants but a nurturing presence in the natural world.

Save this picture!
Pergola House / Studio Saxe - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table
© Andres Garcia Lachner
Save this picture!
Pergola House / Studio Saxe - Image 16 of 29
© Andres Garcia Lachner

This home, born from a desire for renewal, now shines as a symbol of resilience and harmony, offering a sanctuary where family life flourishes amidst the nurturing embrace of nature.

Save this picture!
Pergola House / Studio Saxe - Image 6 of 29
© Andres Garcia Lachner

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Studio Saxe
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCosta Rica
Cite: "Pergola House / Studio Saxe" 29 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1016052/pergola-house-studio-saxe> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags