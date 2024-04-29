Pergola House / Studio Saxe

+ 24

Text description provided by the architects. After their home was affected by a fire, our clients embarked on a life-changing journey, choosing the vibrant landscapes of Costa Rica for a fresh start. In their pursuit of a connection with nature and a dynamic, active lifestyle for their family, they sought our expertise at Studio Saxe to reimagine their living space where the boundaries between indoor and outdoor are seamlessly blended.

Concept. Inspired by the natural beauty of Costa Rica, Studio Saxe envisioned a design where the architecture itself becomes a bridge between the verdant outdoors and the intimate indoors. Our approach centered on a series of elegant pergolas, crafted not only to unify the garden with the living spaces but to extend the outdoor experience, inviting the gentle caress of coastal breezes and the symphony of mountain and ocean vistas into the heart of the home.

Design. We envisioned a series of structured rib elements designed to expand or contract, responding to the presence of trees and the nuances of the topography. This adaptability allows the architectural program to harmonize with its location seamlessly. In this spirit, we integrated trees and vegetation throughout, crafting intentional gaps in the roofline to accommodate and celebrate the existing natural elements.

Sustainability. This home embodies sustainable living, generating its energy from the sun while shielding itself from its heat with expansive pergolas and overhangs. These architectural elements, along with strategically placed windows, foster natural ventilation, drawing in cool air from both the ocean and the mountains. Water recycling systems nurture the surrounding landscape, allowing it to thrive and, in turn, cool the home's exterior walls. This symbiotic relationship with the environment ensures the home is not only a haven for its inhabitants but a nurturing presence in the natural world.

This home, born from a desire for renewal, now shines as a symbol of resilience and harmony, offering a sanctuary where family life flourishes amidst the nurturing embrace of nature.