Gilda Haus / CODOO STUDIO

Text description provided by the architects. San Mateo 6, a place with a long history, is a reference point in “La Movida”, located in the heart of the capital, GILDA HAUS arrives at CODOO STUDIO with a clear challenge: “design the new place to be in Madrid.” The briefing posed quite a challenge for the studio. It involved the traditional tavern as a meeting point, the classic cocktail bar culture for after-work gatherings, and a diverse range of electronic music DJs. These were several concepts that needed to coexist within the same space.

A bar that functions both during the day and at night. A place where people can eat, socialize, and dance. These were the premises of what the venue should be. A dynamic space with different areas that transform throughout the day.

Madrid is awesome. Madrid is modern. That’s why we created a space that pays homage to the ‘dolce vita’ of Madrid, inspired by the work of Gianfranco Frattini in the 1970s.

Color as the star element of the project. A full-color 360-degree experience. “Orange is in da HAUS”. A monochromatic orange space extends throughout the bar using va- rious materials, planes, and textures. A warmth that is complemented by the vibrant electric blue and the fluorescent orange. The tone of its fabrics, high-gloss paint, and carpeting acquire nuan- ces depending on the light.