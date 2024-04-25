Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Germany
  5. Kurti 50A Apartment Building / Aline Hielscher Architektur

Kurti 50A Apartment Building / Aline Hielscher Architektur

Save
Save this picture!
Kurti 50A Apartment Building / Aline Hielscher Architektur - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Célia Uhalde

Kurti 50A Apartment Building / Aline Hielscher Architektur - Exterior Photography, FacadeKurti 50A Apartment Building / Aline Hielscher Architektur - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadeKurti 50A Apartment Building / Aline Hielscher Architektur - Exterior Photography, WindowsKurti 50A Apartment Building / Aline Hielscher Architektur - Image 5 of 20Kurti 50A Apartment Building / Aline Hielscher Architektur - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Leipzig, Germany
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Kurti 50A Apartment Building / Aline Hielscher Architektur - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Célia Uhalde

Text description provided by the architects. The property is located in the south of Leipzig, a district characterized by housing out of the late 19th and early 20th century. The district is structured by a main street axis, which stretches from the center to the south of the city with numerous bars, cafés, and stores. The Kurt-Eisner Street crosses the main street and functions as an important link between the western and eastern districts.

Save this picture!
Kurti 50A Apartment Building / Aline Hielscher Architektur - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Célia Uhalde
Save this picture!
Kurti 50A Apartment Building / Aline Hielscher Architektur - Image 16 of 20
Plan - Ground floor

The residential buildings at Kurt-Eisner-Street 50, a six-story building in the front and a five-story building in the courtyard were built in 1889. During World War Two, the courtyard building was destroyed. Our new building is constructed on the footprint of the pre-war building and is accessed via a passageway in the front building.

Save this picture!
Kurti 50A Apartment Building / Aline Hielscher Architektur - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Célia Uhalde
Save this picture!
Kurti 50A Apartment Building / Aline Hielscher Architektur - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Célia Uhalde

The design includes six stories, with the first floor designed purely as an access floor for the apartments and to accommodate the necessary parking spaces above ground. As a result of the gross floor area of 148 m², only one apartment per floor is developed.

Save this picture!
Kurti 50A Apartment Building / Aline Hielscher Architektur - Image 5 of 20
© Célia Uhalde

The district is particularly popular with families and flat-sharing communities, for whom there is often a lack of affordable living space. The 126 m² five-room apartments at Kurt-Eisner-Strasse 50A are therefore designed for this target group - thanks to a very efficient floor plan, up to five people can live here.

Save this picture!
Kurti 50A Apartment Building / Aline Hielscher Architektur - Interior Photography, Windows
© Célia Uhalde

The heart of the flats is the 50 m² living and dining room, which extends from north to south. It generously provides natural light. A uniform metal cladding of the façades creates a homogeneous shell that always presents itself differently with changing weather and lighting conditions. Although this material is not found in the immediate surroundings, the building blends in naturally - it is "different" without competing with the existing buildings. The clip system of the curtain façade makes it possible to dismantle the material circularly.

Save this picture!
Kurti 50A Apartment Building / Aline Hielscher Architektur - Image 13 of 20
© Célia Uhalde

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Leipzig, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Aline Hielscher Architektur
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsGermany
Cite: "Kurti 50A Apartment Building / Aline Hielscher Architektur" 25 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015974/kurti-50a-apartment-building-aline-hielscher-architektur> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags