World
Spink St. Office Building / Peter Ryan Architects

Spink St. Office Building / Peter Ryan Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
Spink St. Office Building / Peter Ryan Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Lighting, Beam, Chair
Spink St. Office Building / Peter Ryan Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
Spink St. Office Building / Peter Ryan Architects - Interior Photography, Facade

Office Buildings
Brighton, Australia
Spink St. Office Building / Peter Ryan Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© John Gollings

Text description provided by the architects. Spink Street is a speculative office development commissioned by Align Property Partners, located in the leafy bayside suburb of Brighton. Comprised of four storeys of office above a ground floor lobby and parking facilities, the triangular project site is nestled between Nepean Highway (east) and the Sandringham rail line (west). A roof top terrace provided for tenant use offers expansive views from Port Philip Bay to the Melbourne CBD.

Spink St. Office Building / Peter Ryan Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Lighting, Beam, Chair
© John Gollings

Located within the Martin Street Neighbourhood Activity Centre, the project rejuvenated a prominent but neglected property through the development of site-specific commercial office space. Targeting a niche in the market where tenants loved the area but were dissatisfied with the current commercial offerings, our client was determined to deliver a building with generous floorplates, flexible spaces, and abundant natural light. Acknowledging the recent transition to hybrid working models, internal spaces embraced a refined domestic aesthetic more aligned to high-end residential developments.

Spink St. Office Building / Peter Ryan Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Alex Reinders
Spink St. Office Building / Peter Ryan Architects - Interior Photography, Facade
© Alex Reinders

Providing ‘local’ commercial space has many benefits for the surrounding urban environment. Reduced commute times, activating otherwise empty neighborhoods during the day, and encouraging local business all enrich the surrounding area. The building form responds to its context by establishing separate sides for pedestrian and vehicle access. The lobby entrance and café (with street connection) are located on the west side, where footpaths link the building to Martin Street to the south and the Elster Canal bike trail to the north. Car parking is located on the east side adjacent to Nepean Highway, where there is limited foot traffic, and separation of noise and fumes can be provided.

Spink St. Office Building / Peter Ryan Architects - Interior Photography
© Alex Reinders

The project scale reflects the planning overlays that call for a Key Landmark Redevelopment. This equates to a significantly taller building of five storeys in height instead of the 2-3 storey limits imposed closer to Martin Street. Due to the site position and the unique shape of Spink Street, setbacks to the upper floors were not considered beneficial in this location. The addition of vertical sides simplifies and strengthens the building volume while emphasizing its triangular shape and landmark proportions. The patterned precast concrete façade to the south elevation continues the facade articulation while responding to the mixed-use concrete developments adjacent.

Spink St. Office Building / Peter Ryan Architects - Image 7 of 12
© Alex Reinders
Spink St. Office Building / Peter Ryan Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© John Gollings

Early site analysis identified several challenging aspects of the surrounding infrastructure that necessitated a structural solution involving raising the floor level for the lobby and incorporating significant cantilevers on the upper floors. The side core arrangement (along the southern boundary) generates large, clear floorplates and multiple access points to the shared circulation zone, ensuring floorplates can be divided into a variety of shapes and sizes. The fully glazed façade to the east and west elevations offers occupants an excellent outlook, with upper levels offering views to the bay and the CBD. Value for money is at the forefront of every speculative development. Achieving a 100% occupancy rate at project completion validated the client’s brief and demonstrated the project team’s commitment to the design philosophy. Effective balancing brief against budget has ensured that 20 Spink Street is a successful example of high-quality office space in a suburban setting.

Spink St. Office Building / Peter Ryan Architects - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© John Gollings

Project location

Brighton, Australia

Peter Ryan Architects
Office Buildings, Australia

Materials and Tags

