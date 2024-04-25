Pirate's Yacht / Backraum Architektur

+ 12

Houses, Extension • Sankt Andrä-Wördern, Austria Architects: Backraum Architektur

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 94 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Lead Architects: DI Andreas Etzelstorfer

City: Sankt Andrä-Wördern

Country: Austria

Text description provided by the architects. The allotment garden settlement “Greifenstein” next to a dead arm of the Danube River has a special charm. The first residents in the 1920s to 60s were very creative when building their bathing huts themselves. Since it is a flood area, all houses must be built on pillars. All of them were made of wood and the size was reduced to the essentials. Visitors are reminded of Peter Pan's Neverland or beach huts on the California coast.

With our two-story extension to one of these huts, originally known as "pirate house", we want to honor this style. Portholes, big windows, and terraces on all levels also make this hut a unique, imaginative building. Just looking at it puts you right in the holiday mood.

The extension is made of a timber frame and solid wood constructions. Its style stands out from the existing building. It fully meets the needs and tastes of the new residents. The connecting element is the façade, which, like the existing building, has white-painted tongue-and-groove battens.

The living room, the kitchen, a small bathroom, and the parents' bunk are situated in the old building. On the ground floor of the new part are two children's rooms and an extra bathroom. It has a total area of 30m². The entire upper floor is a living room with 24 m², surrounded by a partly round terrace.

The large windows, overhangs, and many open zones were statically very challenging. The round windows remind a yacht. Also, the custom-made sliding doors with peepholes reflect the boat theme. The built-in furniture from a local carpenter helps optimize the small space. Plates made of oiled steel protect the staircase and the fireplace. The result fits well into the ensemble of the settlement. Even the neighbors praise the addition, and they usually don't hold back their criticism.