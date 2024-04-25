Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024
Flor House / Stemmer Rodrigues Arquitetura

Flor House / Stemmer Rodrigues Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving, BeamFlor House / Stemmer Rodrigues Arquitetura - Image 3 of 22Flor House / Stemmer Rodrigues Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Beam, HandrailFlor House / Stemmer Rodrigues Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, SinkFlor House / Stemmer Rodrigues Arquitetura - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Porto Alegre, Brazil
Flor House / Stemmer Rodrigues Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Gabriel Konrath

Text description provided by the architects. Located in one of the few exclusively residential neighborhoods in Porto Alegre, Casa Flor, designed by the Stemmer Rodrigues office, was built on a steeply sloping plot, facing a square of great emotional value for the clients, a young couple of university professors with two children, who were longtime residents of the area. The family participated in the reforestation of the square, so one of their main desires when buying the plot was for the house to make the best possible use of the view, while ensuring privacy from the street.

Flor House / Stemmer Rodrigues Arquitetura - Image 3 of 22
© Gabriel Konrath
Flor House / Stemmer Rodrigues Arquitetura - Image 19 of 22
Ground floor plan
Flor House / Stemmer Rodrigues Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Sofa, Beam
© Gabriel Konrath
Flor House / Stemmer Rodrigues Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving, Beam
© Gabriel Konrath

This was made possible by large glass openings that make up the entire facade of the house. The solution also ensured that the three floors receive natural light and cross ventilation in all rooms, minimizing energy consumption and increasing sustainability. On the ground floor, a visual connection with the square was guaranteed through the transparency of the carport. On this same floor, there is also the entrance hall, the laundry room, and a side mezzanine, which houses the couple's library - composed of a large volume of books, displayed at eye level, a special request from the clients.

Flor House / Stemmer Rodrigues Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Beam, Handrail
© Gabriel Konrath

Next to the library, a flexible nautical rope net hangs over the living room, creating an innovative and comfortable environment for reading and relaxation in the heart of the house. The lower floor was destined for the living room, which has a high double ceiling and is integrated with the kitchen and living area, spaces connected to the patio and the pool at the back of the lot. The three suites and the family room are located on the upper floor. With neutral tones, the materiality of the house is defined by concrete, steel, and wood, making the wide landscape view a special work of art in the project.

Flor House / Stemmer Rodrigues Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Gabriel Konrath

