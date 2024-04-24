Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. Norway
  5. Aldersundet Bofellesskap Housing / Tanken Arkitektur AS

Aldersundet Bofellesskap Housing / Tanken Arkitektur AS

Save

Aldersundet Bofellesskap Housing / Tanken Arkitektur AS - Image 2 of 26Aldersundet Bofellesskap Housing / Tanken Arkitektur AS - Exterior Photography, WindowsAldersundet Bofellesskap Housing / Tanken Arkitektur AS - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsAldersundet Bofellesskap Housing / Tanken Arkitektur AS - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam, ColumnAldersundet Bofellesskap Housing / Tanken Arkitektur AS - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Housing, Social Housing
Norway
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Aldersundet Bofellesskap Housing / Tanken Arkitektur AS - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Sondre Stensheim Jørgensen

Text description provided by the architects. The objective of the project is to create a residential community for six residents, staff, and common areas that harness the potential of the site in terms of landscape, cardinal directions, views, infrastructure, and climate. A key focus throughout the process has been to design welcoming homes that facilitate well-being and positive experiences.

Save this picture!
Aldersundet Bofellesskap Housing / Tanken Arkitektur AS - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Sondre Stensheim Jørgensen
Save this picture!
Aldersundet Bofellesskap Housing / Tanken Arkitektur AS - Image 9 of 26
© Sondre Stensheim Jørgensen

The building is situated on Haugland in gently sloping terrain with favorable sunlight and a fantastic view of the beautiful island of Aldra.

Save this picture!
Aldersundet Bofellesskap Housing / Tanken Arkitektur AS - Image 19 of 26
Axonometry

The design has a precise footprint, cutting into the terrain to the south and defined by a retaining wall to the north. Existing birch groves are preserved to the greatest extent possible. The excavation is minimized, and trees closest to the excavation are protected. The existing topsoil, 20 cm deep, is shaved off, stockpiled in rows, and reused as the top layer for re-vegetation along the new building. This is done to preserve the seed bank for native vegetation and ensure the landscape character and flora of the site are maintained. The building mass appears horizontal and low-lying in the landscape.

Save this picture!
Aldersundet Bofellesskap Housing / Tanken Arkitektur AS - Image 13 of 26
© Sondre Stensheim Jørgensen
Save this picture!
Aldersundet Bofellesskap Housing / Tanken Arkitektur AS - Image 11 of 26
© Sondre Stensheim Jørgensen
Save this picture!
Aldersundet Bofellesskap Housing / Tanken Arkitektur AS - Image 18 of 26
Floor Plan

The solution aims for a social housing form, where communal facilities and outdoor spaces are centrally located. These activity areas serve as an extension of the apartments' living space and are considered the heart of the design. The communal living room and kitchen open onto shared outdoor spaces to the south, east, and north.

Save this picture!
Aldersundet Bofellesskap Housing / Tanken Arkitektur AS - Exterior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© Sondre Stensheim Jørgensen
Save this picture!
Aldersundet Bofellesskap Housing / Tanken Arkitektur AS - Image 7 of 26
© Sondre Stensheim Jørgensen

The new building has a modern and Scandinavian look with large windows facing the view. The view towards Aldra is to the north, with access from the south. The apartments are designed with transparency and private outdoor spaces in both directions. The covered walkway extends slightly from the building mass to create a sheltered and private space in front of the apartments. Residents also have large, well-shielded outdoor areas facing north with good views and evening sunlight.

Save this picture!
Aldersundet Bofellesskap Housing / Tanken Arkitektur AS - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam, Column
© Sondre Stensheim Jørgensen
Save this picture!
Aldersundet Bofellesskap Housing / Tanken Arkitektur AS - Image 16 of 26
© Sondre Stensheim Jørgensen

The new building features facade cladding of naturally impregnated wood and dark fiber cement panels. The material choices align with the desire for a subdued building with wood cladding that will age over time, presenting a calm presence in its surroundings.

Save this picture!
Aldersundet Bofellesskap Housing / Tanken Arkitektur AS - Exterior Photography
© Sondre Stensheim Jørgensen

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Lurøy, Norway

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Tanken Arkitektur AS
Office

Materials

WoodSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingSocial HousingNorway

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingSocial HousingNorway
Cite: "Aldersundet Bofellesskap Housing / Tanken Arkitektur AS" 24 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015926/aldersundet-bofellesskap-tanken-arkitektur-as> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags