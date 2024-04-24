Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Serralves Museum Álvaro Siza Wing/ Álvaro Siza Vieira

Serralves Museum Álvaro Siza Wing/ Álvaro Siza Vieira

Serralves Museum Álvaro Siza Wing/ Álvaro Siza Vieira - Image 2 of 75Serralves Museum Álvaro Siza Wing/ Álvaro Siza Vieira - Image 3 of 75Serralves Museum Álvaro Siza Wing/ Álvaro Siza Vieira - Image 4 of 75Serralves Museum Álvaro Siza Wing/ Álvaro Siza Vieira - Image 5 of 75

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Museum
Porto, Portugal
  • Safety And Site Management: AFA – Planeamento e Gestão de Projectos
  • Structural Engineering: Jorge Nunes da Silva / Raquel Dias, GOP – Gabinete de Organização e Projectos
  • Climate Consultant: Raul Bessa, GOP – Gabinete de Organização e Projectos
  • Acoustics : Otávio Inácio, GOP – Gabinete de Organização e Projectos
  • Electrical Installations: Alexandre Martins, GOP – Gabinete de Organização e Projectos
  • Hydraulic Consultants: Raquel Fernandes, GOP – Gabinete de Organização e Projectos
  • Landscape Design: João Gomes da Silva
  • Construction Management: Pedro Viegas
  • Furniture : SPSS Design
  • Exhibition Design : António Choupina, Phillipe Vergne
  • City: Porto
  • Country: Portugal
Serralves Museum Álvaro Siza Wing/ Álvaro Siza Vieira - Image 6 of 75
© Pedro Cardigo

Text description provided by the architects. The museum is located to the west of a clearing in the garden and connected to it by an elevated gallery, allowing it not to obstruct the path that separates the two buildings.

Serralves Museum Álvaro Siza Wing/ Álvaro Siza Vieira - Exterior Photography
© Pedro Cardigo

The project foresees three floors with a clear height of 3m (basement), 5m (ground floor) and 5.80m (first floor) and with the following program:

Serralves Museum Álvaro Siza Wing/ Álvaro Siza Vieira - Interior Photography
© Pedro Cardigo

First Floor. At the same level as the museum, allowing therefore the continuity of the route from the reception and a common use of the existing services. The western building may, however, have independent access from the ground floor. It houses the museum access gallery, with a staircase and elevator shaft, a sequence of 18 exhibition rooms, an antechamber for freight elevators and an access gallery and staircase accessible directly from the garden service gate, on the south side.

Serralves Museum Álvaro Siza Wing/ Álvaro Siza Vieira - Image 3 of 75
© Pedro Cardigo

Intermediate Floor. Atrium for exterior access, on the east side.

Serralves Museum Álvaro Siza Wing/ Álvaro Siza Vieira - Image 2 of 75
© Pedro Cardigo
Serralves Museum Álvaro Siza Wing/ Álvaro Siza Vieira - Image 5 of 75
© Pedro Cardigo

Ground Floor. Atrium, staircase and elevators (on the east side), restrooms, Serralves Collection rooms, Room 1 and Room 2, Sonenberg Collection, antechamber for freight elevators (on the south side), Access gallery and staircase (south) 63.06 m2

Serralves Museum Álvaro Siza Wing/ Álvaro Siza Vieira - Image 58 of 75
Sketch

Basement Floor. Atrium, staircase, elevators, and distribution corridor, changing rooms, archive, technical area, and antechamber for freight elevators.

Serralves Museum Álvaro Siza Wing/ Álvaro Siza Vieira - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Pedro Cardigo
Serralves Museum Álvaro Siza Wing/ Álvaro Siza Vieira - Image 25 of 75
© Pedro Cardigo

The proposed site layout and articulation minimize the impact of the garden of the new building, both in terms of the area occupied and the surrounding trees to be maintained.

Serralves Museum Álvaro Siza Wing/ Álvaro Siza Vieira - Image 65 of 75
Floor plan sketch

The building will be constructed with reinforced concrete walls externally plastered and internally lined with plasterboard. The roof slabs will be in reinforced concrete. The interior floors will be covered with wood or marble (in water areas) and the interior and exterior frames will be in enameled wood. They will be designed with the requirements for lighting (natural and artificial), air treatment, and water and sanitation networks. The demanding standards and regulations will be complied with.

Serralves Museum Álvaro Siza Wing/ Álvaro Siza Vieira - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Pedro Cardigo

The Serralves Park, in which this project is inserted, is defined in the Municipal Master Plan (PDM) in the Soil Qualification Chart as a "Green Area for Public Use". According to the PDM, the total impermeable area of construction allowed is 5% of the total area of the Park. With this total area being 196,021.95m2, this limit of impermeable area is 9,801.09m2.

Serralves Museum Álvaro Siza Wing/ Álvaro Siza Vieira - Image 48 of 75
© Pedro Cardigo

Adding this new building to the total impermeable area amounts to 9,519.20m2 - which constitutes 4.85% of the total area of the park, below the maximum allowed limit.

Porto, October 16, 2019
Álvaro Siza, architect

Serralves Museum Álvaro Siza Wing/ Álvaro Siza Vieira - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Pedro Cardigo

Project location

Address:Porto, Portugal

Álvaro Siza Vieira
Cite: "Serralves Museum Álvaro Siza Wing/ Álvaro Siza Vieira" [Ala Álvaro Siza do Museu Serralves / Álvaro Siza Vieira] 24 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015907/serralves-museum-alvaro-siza-wing-alvaro-siza-vieira> ISSN 0719-8884

