T-LINKS Arena and Office / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers

Design Team: Hisao Kawano, Makoto Wada, Osamu Manabe, Takumi Sawada

Structural Engineer: Kohei Shimamura, Satoshi Matsudo, Yumiko Yamazaki

Mep Engineer: Tomonori Watanabe, Tatsuya Yada, Hidetoshi Nishimura

Landscape Design: Mitsuru Ogura, Tomohiro Uchiike, Chikako Watanabe

Client: TAIYO PHARMA TECH CO., LTD.

City: Takatsuki

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. A Refreshing Terrace with a Large Roof for Connecting the Company with the Local Community—Environmental Architecture Embracing Japanese-style aesthetics and Shading. Nestled between Osaka and Kyoto, Takatsuki is an area steeped in Japanese culture. Surrounded by residential areas and close to railway stations, it's a bustling corner where many people pass by. Here, we planned the construction of T-LINKS, a recreational facility for a pharmaceutical company. This facility is to be used primarily for recreational activities by employees and for regional events. In the event of a major disaster, the facility will collaborate with Takatsuki City to serve as a temporary evacuation space for nearby residents and people who are unable to return home, fostering a connection between the company and the local community.

The large roof stretching into the town welcomes people. At the same time, the sun-shading louver in front of the openings maintains a comfortable distance, preventing the facility from being too open as a corporate space. Within this intermediary area, we designed a space rooted in the concept of "a refreshing terrace for all: a space under a tree shade friendly to the environment and people," with a modern arrangement of the traditional Japanese veranda. Environmental architecture projects shadow art with a large Japanese-style roof and a sun-shading louver.

To combat direct sunlight, we've implemented a large roof and a delicate sun-shading louver in front of the openings, protecting people and the building from the harsh summer sun and rain. Additionally, we've integrated the building with nature by planning a three-dimensional "tree leaf blind" made of greenery through regenerating the region's natural vegetation for the exterior, sky corridors in bamboo grass along the third-floor hallway, and rooftop greenery. The large roof's retracted design, sliding toward the north side of neighboring properties, minimizes the imposing feel on the surrounding area. At night, the roof's underside and the sun-shading by the louver transform into a canvas for flickering 3D shadow art created by the leaves of plants, offering a tranquil visual retreat in the urban landscape.

A cafe under a naturally formed ceiling of cloud sea that fosters community. Capturing the beauty of clouds floating over Japanese mountains, the "swell of clouds" and the interplay of "clouds and light shadows," including the beams of "light clouds" breaking through, are brought to life through digital analysis. This analysis guides the dynamic design of the ceiling of Cloud Sea in the cafeteria, achieved with overlapping washi-style louvers and a vibrant lighting scheme. Incorporating various spaces, such as an arena utilizing daylight to mimic the gentle light through trees, ensures a workplace environment where activity and relaxation coexist, fostering independence and innovative thinking. T-LINKS aims to embody Japanese-style environmental architecture that harmonizes interactions between people and nature, guided by energy-saving technologies.