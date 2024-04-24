Cleave House / DADA Partners

+ 11

Design Team: Vanshika Bharaj, Saksham Arora

Softscape Design: Neha Mehta / Greenology India

Builder: Chandan Sawhney

Client: Harshita and Dheeraj Jain

City: New Delhi

Country: India

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Cleave House reinterprets the conventional courtyard typology on a squattish 1800 sqyd site. It relies, instead on multiple optimized 'sliced voids' so as that bring in light and ventilation to all spaces of the home. A metal and wood carapace along the facade squares off these subtracted voids and returns the composition back to its original cube-like volume.

The house is a two-story house for a family of four with a total built area of 8000 sqft. A deep and narrow incision on the east helped create the linear bamboo court that brings in the morning sun into the heart of the house. The squarish Champa court towards the west captures the animated evening sun.

The bamboo court is flanked by a passage along its edge and helps connect the formal lounge, the stair hall all the way to the kitchen along the end of the house. While the family lounge, dining room, and puja room are all pivoted around the western court. Both these courts converge near the entry lobby of the house and connects the visitor with the outside view.

On the upper floor the family lounge is fronted by a long north facing terrace. The generous space is wrapped with seasoned hardwood slats screen and steel girders on top and bottom; creating a sense of enclosure and privacy for this socializing space. Grey micro-concrete coating, white stucco walls, metal, and timber define the tectonics of Cleave house.