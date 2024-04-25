Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024
O_CASELLA cabin / Atelier LAVIT

O_CASELLA cabin / Atelier LAVIT - Image 6 of 21O_CASELLA cabin / Atelier LAVIT - Exterior PhotographyO_CASELLA cabin / Atelier LAVIT - Interior Photography, ColumnO_CASELLA cabin / Atelier LAVIT - Interior PhotographyO_CASELLA cabin / Atelier LAVIT - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Sari-Solenzara, France
  • Architects: Atelier LAVIT
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  19
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Atelier LAVIT
  • Lead Architects: Marco Lavit
  • Project Design: Marco Lavit, Isabelle Berthet-Bondet
  • Program / Use / Building Function: cabin / pavilion
  • Cabin Area: 12 m2
  • Pergola Area: 7 m2
  • General Contractor : Kallistyle
  • City: Sari-Solenzara
  • Country: France
O_CASELLA cabin / Atelier LAVIT - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Atelier LAVIT

Text description provided by the architects. The project stands in one of the most spectacular landscapes of the eastern plain of Corsica, at the limit between the Mediterranean sea, behind it, and the wild mountains of the Corsican hinterland in front.

O_CASELLA cabin / Atelier LAVIT - Image 9 of 21
© Atelier LAVIT
O_CASELLA cabin / Atelier LAVIT - Image 21 of 21
Plan

O'Casella is a prefab wood cabin modular system that comes from two distinct elements; the living module and the pergola. The external space, as per tradition in this geographical area, requires large areas of shade, to shelter from the heat.

O_CASELLA cabin / Atelier LAVIT - Exterior Photography
© Atelier LAVIT
O_CASELLA cabin / Atelier LAVIT - Interior Photography, Column
© Atelier LAVIT

The first  volume allows to accommodate technical spaces such as services and the kitchen, and a living and sleeping area with a framed view on the surrounding nature.

O_CASELLA cabin / Atelier LAVIT - Image 8 of 21
© Atelier LAVIT
O_CASELLA cabin / Atelier LAVIT - Image 5 of 21
© Atelier LAVIT

The second volume, the pergola, is a ventilated and shaded element that allows you to create an outdoor space for contemplation, reading and resting. An outdoor shower allows full immersion in the surrounding nature.

The wood used for the external coverings and the structure is local larch (laricciu), excellent for its durability, as well as having a very interesting specific weight to maintain the lightness of the whole structure. Inside, the room has walls and a ceiling covered in mdf wood.

O_CASELLA cabin / Atelier LAVIT - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Atelier LAVIT

The distinctive sign of the facade is a steel beam hiding a rail system that marks the horizontality of the entire volume. The beam has a dual function; it acts as a gutter for rainwater and as a sliding system for the shutter panel of the facade.

O_CASELLA cabin / Atelier LAVIT - Interior Photography
© Atelier LAVIT
O_CASELLA cabin / Atelier LAVIT - Exterior Photography
© Atelier LAVIT
O_CASELLA cabin / Atelier LAVIT - Image 17 of 21
© Atelier LAVIT

This panel is conceived as a mashrabiya, traditionally used to catch wind and for passive cooling, to protect the pergola and cabin spaces from the sun and to darken the room at night.

O_CASELLA cabin / Atelier LAVIT - Interior Photography
© Atelier LAVIT

In order to simplify the unforeseen in a remote site, the project was largely prefabricated in a wood workshop. The prefab cabin can be transported entirely assembled on a truck. Prefabrication reduced production costs and on-site costs during installation, impacting the landscape as little as possible.

O_CASELLA cabin / Atelier LAVIT - Image 10 of 21
© Atelier LAVIT

Cite: "O_CASELLA cabin / Atelier LAVIT" 25 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015892/o-casella-cabin-atelier-lavit> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags