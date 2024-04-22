Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Alexandria House / Lachlan Seegers Architect

Alexandria House / Lachlan Seegers Architect

Save
Save this picture!
Alexandria House / Lachlan Seegers Architect - Image 2 of 22
© Rory Gardiner

Alexandria House / Lachlan Seegers Architect - Image 2 of 22Alexandria House / Lachlan Seegers Architect - Interior Photography, Windows, TableAlexandria House / Lachlan Seegers Architect - Image 4 of 22Alexandria House / Lachlan Seegers Architect - Image 5 of 22Alexandria House / Lachlan Seegers Architect - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Renovation
Alexandria, Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Alexandria House / Lachlan Seegers Architect - Interior Photography, Door, Windows, Facade
© Rory Gardiner

Text description provided by the architects. Located within a suburb that has witnessed radical transformation over the past 150 years, this terrace house was constructed in 1886 as part of a row of seven single-story terrace houses erected simultaneously in various styles. The passage of time and the shifting demographic of the suburb resulted in the single-story terrace falling into a state of utter disrepair. It was therefore decided that the existing, street-facing contributory structure should be restored and nurtured whilst the rear, dilapidated structures that had accumulated over its lifetime should be removed to make way for a new method of occupying the site.

Save this picture!
Alexandria House / Lachlan Seegers Architect - Image 12 of 22
© Rory Gardiner
Save this picture!
Alexandria House / Lachlan Seegers Architect - Image 22 of 22
Section B

The rear façade was cast in earth-coloured pigmented concrete and was conceived as a monument of permanence that reflects the necessity of permanence embodied in the contributory street façade. It was important to develop a dialogue whereby the old and new begin a refreshed process of aging together. The new rear of the house establishes a formal order as a counterpoint to the chaos of the rear lane. The stepped arrangement acts as a mediator between the two adjacent neighboring properties, respecting what exists rather than introducing an urban infill that was dislocated from its context. As a consequence of this urban mediation, the rear façade also makes way for the mature Jacaranda tree that is gently cradled by the diagonal geometry, creating a living canvas where architecture and nature exist harmoniously in this dense, urban environment.

Save this picture!
Alexandria House / Lachlan Seegers Architect - Interior Photography, Windows, Table
© Rory Gardiner
Save this picture!
Alexandria House / Lachlan Seegers Architect - Image 20 of 22
Renovation Plans
Save this picture!
Alexandria House / Lachlan Seegers Architect - Image 9 of 22
© Rory Gardiner

Internally, the new work allows two distinct circulation choreographies to unfold: a linear axis from the front door to the rear lane and an intricate, diagonal passage between the kitchen and the rear façade. This diagonal passage links the main circulation axis to a concealed stair, utilizing the element of surprise to amplify the perceived scale of the home. This secret stair, entry sequence, and circulation considerations were implemented to address the client’s desire for a strong sense of seclusion and privacy associated with the upstairs living and sleeping zones.

Save this picture!
Alexandria House / Lachlan Seegers Architect - Image 4 of 22
© Rory Gardiner
Save this picture!
Alexandria House / Lachlan Seegers Architect - Image 17 of 22
© Rory Gardiner

To further enhance a sense of tranquillity within the dense urban context, warm, earthy hues were woven into the fabric of the space through pigments, aggregates, ironbark and rich surfaces of deep burgundy. An intentional, soulful depth to the architectural narrative then emerges in the play of shadows and illumination. The deep burgundy ceilings conceal their true hue in darkness, only revealing their essence when exposed to the gentle touch of controlled natural light. 

Save this picture!
Alexandria House / Lachlan Seegers Architect - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Rory Gardiner

In a departure from terrace house norms, both bounding party walls are located within the site boundaries as opposed to on the boundaries. This prompted a desire to honour and celebrate their defining presence. The solution unfolds as a full-width opening carved from the roof creating a party wall-to-party wall skylight that draws in an abundance of natural light from above. Purposeful voids, adorned with plate steel balustrades painted white, further intensify the transmission of light and provide a visual narrative of depth between the ground floor and the expansive skylight above.

Save this picture!
Alexandria House / Lachlan Seegers Architect - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Rory Gardiner

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Lachlan Seegers Architect
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationAustralia
Cite: "Alexandria House / Lachlan Seegers Architect" 22 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015850/alexandria-house-lachlan-seegers-architect> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags