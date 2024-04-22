Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024
Cottage JARO / Edit! architects

Cottage JARO / Edit! architects - Exterior Photography, Windows

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Štěchovice, Czech Republic
  • Architects: Edit! architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  80
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jan Pernekr
Cottage JARO / Edit! architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Jan Pernekr

Text description provided by the architects. The family house on the edge of the forest is a contemporary citation of the cottage aesthetic found in the area around Štěchovice. The small, pitorexic building of vertical form is located on a steep slope, casually set into the terrain so that human intervention in the site is hardly noticeable.

Cottage JARO / Edit! architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Jan Pernekr
Cottage JARO / Edit! architects - Image 6 of 14
© Jan Pernekr

A suitable plot of land was selected together with the owners for nearly two years. Not that there were few, but none spoke to me as much as this parcel of land, located next to a stream on the edge of the woods. The steep slope from the beginning co-defined the final shape of the house, which had to be built up.

Cottage JARO / Edit! architects - Image 10 of 14
© Jan Pernekr

Inside, the relatively small house for two occupants is defined primarily by a distinctive full-height sculptural staircase connecting all three living floors. On the top floor, there is a separate master bedroom with facilities and spectacular views across the valley to the Vltava River. The living room on the lowest floor is in direct contact with the garden and at the same time, the interior visually flows seamlessly into the kitchen and dining room on the middle floor by means of a vertical gallery. From the beginning, the vertical space connecting the three living floors was intended to serve as a gallery, a permanent exhibition of works from the owners' contemporary art collection, so we chose white for the base. It was also applied to the stairs and railings that guide visitors through the exhibition, which was to serve as a painting canvas for the selected artist in the future. The minimalist basis of the interior is complemented by artisanal elements and eclectic decorations.
The shell of the house is made of wooden cladding, which ages and changes over time, just like the surrounding nature.

Cottage JARO / Edit! architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Glass
© Jan Pernekr

Using simple, non-invasive principles, the garden is divided into several functional parts according to different outdoor activities. For the future, the plot also allows to think about a possible extension to host more friends or to create a small creative workshop.

Cottage JARO / Edit! architects - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Windows
© Jan Pernekr
Cottage JARO / Edit! architects - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink, Windows
© Jan Pernekr

The specific house and garden ultimately mirror the deep passion for art of its owners. The design was created in an intense dialogue in which care was taken with every detail. Whether it was the joinery details in the interior, the unique bathroom faucets, the special windows with an industrial profile in the style of old factories or the steam sauna in the bathroom.

Cottage JARO / Edit! architects - Image 5 of 14
© Jan Pernekr

Project gallery

