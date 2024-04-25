Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Manglar House / Más que Arquitectura Estudio

Manglar House / Más que Arquitectura Estudio

Chuburna Puerto, Mexico
Manglar House / Más que Arquitectura Estudio - Image 2 of 24
© Luis Duarte

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the coast of Yucatán, near the Chuburna Mangrove, Casa Manglar emerges as a sanctuary for rest, designed to harmoniously blend with the surrounding nature. This residential project consists of two parts: the main block and a villa, both framed by the vegetation of the environment and the mangrove that extends behind the property. From the terrace, breathtaking views of the mangrove can be enjoyed, where the palette of intense greens merges with the sky and the sea.

Manglar House / Más que Arquitectura Estudio - Image 3 of 24
© Luis Duarte

Upon entering, we find the garage and the villa, which houses a living room and kitchenette in one block, and the bedroom with bathroom in another. Continuing on the path and separated by a garden, we find the pool and terrace. In the main block, the living room and kitchen share an open section; the services, bathroom, pantry, and laundry patio are located at the back, separated by the staircase block, where the study and master bedroom are found. On the upper floor, the terrace offers views of the mangrove and is accessed through the secondary bedroom.

Manglar House / Más que Arquitectura Estudio - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Luis Duarte
Manglar House / Más que Arquitectura Estudio - Image 16 of 24
Ground Floor Plan

The choice of materials aimed to maintain neutral tones to highlight the landscape. Materials such as stucco, marble floors, concrete, tzalam wood, combined with different aluminums and glasses were used.

Manglar House / Más que Arquitectura Estudio - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam, Windows
© Luis Duarte
Manglar House / Más que Arquitectura Estudio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows
© Luis Duarte
Manglar House / Más que Arquitectura Estudio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows
© Luis Duarte
Manglar House / Más que Arquitectura Estudio - Image 14 of 24
© Luis Duarte

The overall concept of the project was to create a home that could capture various landscapes, offering constant visual "surprises" that frame the beauty of the natural environment. The design of Casa Manglar embraces principles of modernity while maintaining a close connection with its context. The integration of modern design with the natural environment not only enhances the living experience in the house but also underscores a commitment to environmental preservation. 

Manglar House / Más que Arquitectura Estudio - Image 5 of 24
© Luis Duarte

Environmentally friendly building practices are a cornerstone of this project, ensuring that the residence not only coexists but also contributes to the preservation of the Yucatecan landscape. At Casa Manglar, everyday life unfolds in a continuous dialogue with nature. The layout of the structures and the orientation of the windows maximize views of the mangrove and capture the sea breeze, facilitating a pleasant climate inside the house throughout the year.

Manglar House / Más que Arquitectura Estudio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Luis Duarte

Más que Arquitectura Estudio
Cite: "Manglar House / Más que Arquitectura Estudio" [Casa Manglar / Más que Arquitectura Estudio] 25 Apr 2024. ArchDaily.

