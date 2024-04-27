Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
LOHR House / Veinte Diezz Arquitectos

LOHR House / Veinte Diezz Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, ChairLOHR House / Veinte Diezz Arquitectos - Interior PhotographyLOHR House / Veinte Diezz Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Sofa, Windows, ChairLOHR House / Veinte Diezz Arquitectos - Interior Photography, TableLOHR House / Veinte Diezz Arquitectos - More Images+ 30

Houses
Mérida, Mexico
  • Architects: Veinte Diezz Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2185 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Manolo R Solís
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  CASTEL, Grupo Mc Torre, Mobiliário, Mosaicos Dzununcan
  • Lead Architects: José Luis Irizzont Manzanero
  • Project Leader: André Alexander De la Garza Martínez.
  • Interior Design: Artesano estudio de diseño de interiores
  • Structure: Emmanuel Solis
  • Program: Vestíbulo, 2 recamaras, 2 baños completos, Área de servicio, Terraza, Patio Principal, Piscina, Cocina, Sala – comedor y Patio privado
  • City: Mérida
  • Country: Mexico
LOHR House / Veinte Diezz Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Manolo R Solís

Text description provided by the architects. A few blocks from the "Plaza Grande" and "Parque de San Juan" in the iconic historic center of Merida, Yucatan, is located this architectural restoration that lies on the ruins of an abandoned colonial house, dated to the end of the 19th century.

LOHR House / Veinte Diezz Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Manolo R Solís

Casa Lohr explores the relationship between the traditional and the contemporary, taking advantage of pre-existing elements that demand the use of raw materials.

LOHR House / Veinte Diezz Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Sofa, Windows, Chair
© Manolo R Solís

In order to meet the space requirements, it was necessary to lay down the architectural program according to the current conditions of the house. 

LOHR House / Veinte Diezz Arquitectos - Image 30 of 35
Plan - Ground floor

Upon entering, the guiding axis of the project becomes perceptible and allows the visualization of the different historical stages of the property, through a series of vain that frame each space.

LOHR House / Veinte Diezz Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Beam
© Manolo R Solís

The original halls hold the main lobby, secondary bedroom and open area with the living room, dining room and kitchen.

LOHR House / Veinte Diezz Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Lighting
© Manolo R Solís

The roofed terrace houses the heart of the project: a wall in ruins that articulates its visuals towards the central patio with a pool and a terrace, suggesting that time does the task of evolving space and exposing its passage, regardless of the conditions to which it exposes the elements.

LOHR House / Veinte Diezz Arquitectos - Image 34 of 35
Section D-D'

The main room is located to the back with semicircular arches on its façade, which refer to the existing arches on the original bays. A contained patio and an outdoor Jacuzzi crown the end of the property and invite to the practice of meditation and contact with nature within its different uses.

LOHR House / Veinte Diezz Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Beam, Bed
© Manolo R Solís

The crudeness in the materiality is shown through fine patchwork, burnished white cement, stone walls extracted from the site, pasta tile floors and a ceiling based on apparent joists and voussoirs that expose the construction method while accompanying each other in various spaces of the project.

LOHR House / Veinte Diezz Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Manolo R Solís
LOHR House / Veinte Diezz Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Manolo R Solís

The furniture is made with environmentally friendly materials, using natural oils as a final finish, rescued wood that acquires a new use, linen and cotton textiles, and textures that evoke a sense of naturalness.

LOHR House / Veinte Diezz Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed
© Manolo R Solís

Casa Lohr is the perfect example of architectural recovery after an undefined period of abandonment, redefining the “concept of time” to deduce its impact on existing elements and to exalt those who have come to become the statement.

LOHR House / Veinte Diezz Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Chair
© Manolo R Solís

Project gallery

Veinte Diezz Arquitectos
Materials

Stone Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico

Cite: "LOHR House / Veinte Diezz Arquitectos" [Casa LOHR / Veinte Diezz Arquitectos] 27 Apr 2024. ArchDaily.

