Parametric Architecture May Workshops

We are thrilled to announce our upcoming May workshops in collaboration with our ArchDaily Supporters partner, Parametric Architecture. These workshops have been thoughtfully curated to empower architects, designers, and enthusiasts by providing them with the latest insights and skills in the dynamic realm of parametric design. Guided by industry experts and visionaries, these immersive sessions will explore cutting-edge techniques, innovative tools, and practical applications, creating an inspiring and dynamic learning environment where participants can take their design expertise to unprecedented levels.

As a token of our appreciation, ArchDaily Supporters will be entitled to exclusive benefits, including special discounts on any of the workshops offered by Parametric Architecture and one complimentary monthly workshop. Your commitment to advancing architectural innovation seamlessly aligns with the enriching experiences that these workshops promise to deliver. Stay tuned for more information on how you can fully unlock your creative potential and embark on an exciting journey of design exploration in May.

The workshop aims to define a well-organized stage that allows participants to learn more about different workflows for designing a geometrical yet functional facade. While the building codes are one of the objectives to consider, which might seem like a constraint, using parametric modeling in a proper context and respecting these limitations is the key. Therefore, every individual or group participant will find the challenge of using the right tool in the appropriate framework, comprising an authentic experience. The instructors and the guest speakers will walk the participants through the whole process, informed by what they faced as issues, errors, and complications supported by the solutions.

Instructor: Stefano Rossi, Mahdi Fard, Ahmed Sattar

Date: May 10, 2024

Time: 13:00 – 17:00 GMT

Format: Online on Zoom

Duration: 1 Session (4 Hours)

Registration Deadline: May 9, 2024

Page link: https://parametric-architecture.com/integr8-aec-facades-algorithmic-data-management/

The workshop will focus on organic fluid modeling and creating a catalog of related building and mesh typologies. Participants will learn methodologies for modeling in an extremely efficient and smart fashion that lets them adjust their models and see the results. At the same time, we will explore the concept of Beauty in architecture and how we can achieve more beautiful projects via the iterative design process that Blender allows.

Instructor: Dimitar Pouchnikov

Date: May 18 - 19, 2024

Time: 14:00 – 18:00 GMT

Format: Online on Zoom

Duration: 2 Session (8 Hours)

Registration Deadline: May 17, 2024

Page link: https://parametric-architecture.com/parametric-architecture-with-blender-studio-dimitar-pouchnikov/

The workshop aims to equip architects and designers with the essential skills to navigate this intersection by utilizing Cinema 4D and Corona Renderer. These software tools provide a robust platform for exploring organic-parametric design, enabling practitioners to create intricate forms, environments, and animations with precision and efficiency. By employing Cinema 4D and Corona Renderer, students will learn to translate their design concepts into visually compelling representations with realism and depth.

Instructor: Andreas Palfinger

Date: May 25 - 26, 2024

Time: 11:00 – 15:00 GMT

Format: Online on Zoom

Duration: 2 Session (8 Hours)

Registration Deadline: May 24, 2024

Page link: https://parametric-architecture.com/biomorphic-topologies-2-0-studio-andreas-palfinger/

The workshop will focus on the technical aspects of using machine learning for design decision-making. In this workshop, participants will cover both the theory and practical applications of machine learning to optimize parameters in different design scenarios, such as facade, roof structuring, and urban design. They will explore a range of methods and models, including single-objective optimization and neural network classifiers, to demonstrate how machine learning can be used.

Instructor: Zvonko Vugreshek

Date: May 25 - 26, 2024

Time: 16:00 – 20:00 GMT

Format: Online on Zoom

Duration: 2 Session (8 Hours)

Registration Deadline: May 24, 2024

Page link: https://parametric-architecture.com/design-decisions-with-machine-learning-studio-zvonko-vugreshek

