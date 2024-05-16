Enhanced Visuals for a New Layer of Realism in Sketchup 2024

More realistic visuals and expedited as-built modeling workflows (directly on iPad with Scan-to-Design [Labs]) are part of the latest release of SketchUp architectural design software. The 2024 version includes performance upgrades to boost productivity, ranging from a new graphics engine to easier ways to share ideas with stakeholders.

Share Visuals With Confidence

A first noteworthy addition allows users to add visual emphasis and perceived depth at model edges with a new global style setting called Ambient Occlusion. This new feature can be tailored to produce stylized visuals similar to clay or white models and is available on Desktop, iPad, and LayOut. The release of Ambient Occlusion represents one of the most significant visual enhancements to date and a major milestone in producing compelling visuals natively.

Ambient Occlusion makes the core tool no longer look like just a "sketch.” Before, I needed to always consider rendering it in some other app before presenting my model. I no longer have to worry about that—95% of what we need to convey is ready to go in SketchUp. —VDC Director, (Beta Tester)

Ambient Occlusion helps find a visual balance between too simple and too realistic, allowing you to add aesthetic pops to 3D models without promising material specifics. Build and save SketchUp Styles with your preferred Ambient Occlusion settings and share those customized styles with the project team so everyone can work with and see your vision.

LayOut supports Ambient Occlusion styles, allowing you to easily toggle them on and off when creating 2D drawings.

Scan, Design, and Collaborate All in One App

Scan-to-Design empowers users to scan, create a model, and start designing in SketchUp in seconds. Effortlessly capture detailed as-built conditions and instantly turn your scans into 3D models using an iPad with a new SketchUp Labs feature. Thanks to Canvas, Apple, and Trimble’s cutting-edge technology, Scan-to-Design [Labs] captures spaces better than other methods—like reference photos—and can save extra trips to the site to check out details that may have been overlooked.

The feature delivers different types of geometry, meshes, and planes for different workflows. You can decide whether to have the geometry photo textured, and models are intelligently organized to let you toggle between outputs to suit your needs. After beginning a project on iPad, it can be published to Trimble Connect and you can continue developing your ideas in SketchUp’s Desktop and Web apps.

Enhancements Optimize Every Design Stage

The new features are relevant to both new users and long-time experts, as seen below:

Link Sharing is now available on Desktop. An unlimited number of people can access your view-only model, which they can navigate in any web browser.

A new graphics engine brings a faster, more responsive SketchUp experience. Navigating and orbiting models will feel considerably lighter and faster.

The new Draft Mode in LayOut saves processing power, allowing you to navigate working models efficiently while still having the option to export high-resolution documents when needed.

Core modeling updates offer improved functionality of the Move tool and enhanced inferencing to reduce visual noise and streamline your day-to-day workflow.

Improved import and export functionality for IFC, USDZ and glTF files allows seamless transitions between SketchUp and other industry-standard tools.

I love how SketchUp performs with the new graphics engine. I have been actively trying to break it for the past few days with no success. —Juan Carlos Uribe Ortega, Architect (Beta Tester)

Getting Started With SketchUp 2024

The SketchUp 2024 release takes a big leap forward in delivering enhanced visualizations and lays the groundwork for creating high-end design workflows.

Users can upgrade to SketchUp 2024 to enjoy all the new features and improvements. Those who don’t currently have SketchUp can still take all of it for a spin with a free trial.