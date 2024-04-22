Arrebol House / Más que Arquitectura Estudio

+ 20

Houses • Merida, Mexico Architects: Más que Arquitectura Estudio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 360 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Helvex Proyecta , Porcelanite , Rochstone

Lead Architects: Más que Arquitectura Estudio

City: Merida

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. Villa Arrebol suggests a lifestyle immersed in the natural environment; the transition between the interior and exterior is responsible for generating sensations and reminding us of the qualities of the place we live in. We aimed to translate hotel life into the home's story, to replicate the vacation feeling we realized that hotel areas are usually separated by open spaces. You have to walk outside and see trees, nature, and the context surrounding the project.

Another major inspiration was the dynamics of the hacienda, where there are beautiful spaces, but none is fixed to be only what it is. You can eat somewhere outside the dining room, read somewhere outside the living room. Spaces can be occupied depending on what you’re looking for coolness, sun, shade, and this home provides all those options.

The house's land is an irregular polygon, which meant adapting to its particular shape as well as the existing nature of the land. The facade faces south, so windows could not be added. You arrive at this seemingly enclosed and dark space, but are welcomed by a double-height ceiling and an indoor garden, exchanging the warmth of the sun for a cool, green space.

Materials such as regional stone, marble floors, stucco, chukum plasters, concrete, regional woods like tzalam, and various aluminums and glasses were used.

A residential project that preserves the trees on the site, bringing life to a courtyard that becomes the heart of the home. By gathering trees around a courtyard, the space transforms into a sort of Yucatecan jungle, and we are also creating green views for every interior space of the home. The house changes from morning to evening. The shadows and lighting shift, which helps to highlight different areas at different times of the day. The serene evening achieves a balance between the exterior and interior, in intimate communion with nature.