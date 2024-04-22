Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  Mexico
  Arrebol House / Más que Arquitectura Estudio

Arrebol House / Más que Arquitectura Estudio

Arrebol House / Más que Arquitectura Estudio - Image 7 of 25Arrebol House / Más que Arquitectura Estudio - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, CountertopArrebol House / Más que Arquitectura Estudio - Image 9 of 25Arrebol House / Más que Arquitectura Estudio - Interior Photography, BeamArrebol House / Más que Arquitectura Estudio - More Images+ 20

Houses
Merida, Mexico
  • Architects: Más que Arquitectura Estudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  360
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Helvex Proyecta, Porcelanite, Rochstone
  • Lead Architects: Más que Arquitectura Estudio
Arrebol House / Más que Arquitectura Estudio - Image 3 of 25
© Manolo R. Solís

Text description provided by the architects. Villa Arrebol suggests a lifestyle immersed in the natural environment; the transition between the interior and exterior is responsible for generating sensations and reminding us of the qualities of the place we live in. We aimed to translate hotel life into the home's story, to replicate the vacation feeling we realized that hotel areas are usually separated by open spaces. You have to walk outside and see trees, nature, and the context surrounding the project.

Arrebol House / Más que Arquitectura Estudio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Manolo R. Solís
Arrebol House / Más que Arquitectura Estudio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Manolo R. Solís

Another major inspiration was the dynamics of the hacienda, where there are beautiful spaces, but none is fixed to be only what it is. You can eat somewhere outside the dining room, read somewhere outside the living room. Spaces can be occupied depending on what you’re looking for coolness, sun, shade, and this home provides all those options.

Arrebol House / Más que Arquitectura Estudio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Manolo R. Solís
Arrebol House / Más que Arquitectura Estudio - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Windows
© Manolo R. Solís

The house's land is an irregular polygon, which meant adapting to its particular shape as well as the existing nature of the land. The facade faces south, so windows could not be added. You arrive at this seemingly enclosed and dark space, but are welcomed by a double-height ceiling and an indoor garden, exchanging the warmth of the sun for a cool, green space.

Arrebol House / Más que Arquitectura Estudio - Image 13 of 25
© Manolo R. Solís

Materials such as regional stone, marble floors, stucco, chukum plasters, concrete, regional woods like tzalam, and various aluminums and glasses were used.

Arrebol House / Más que Arquitectura Estudio - Image 17 of 25
Ground Floor Plan
Arrebol House / Más que Arquitectura Estudio - Image 24 of 25
Section

A residential project that preserves the trees on the site, bringing life to a courtyard that becomes the heart of the home. By gathering trees around a courtyard, the space transforms into a sort of Yucatecan jungle, and we are also creating green views for every interior space of the home. The house changes from morning to evening. The shadows and lighting shift, which helps to highlight different areas at different times of the day. The serene evening achieves a balance between the exterior and interior, in intimate communion with nature.

Arrebol House / Más que Arquitectura Estudio - Image 11 of 25
© Manolo R. Solís

Top #Tags