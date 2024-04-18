Guest House / Pedro Gaxiola Estudio + Hermann Tamayo Arquitectos

+ 21

Visualizations: Irasema Cueto

Construction And Management: Jesús Nuñez Rojo

Model: ELIAS SANCHEZ DAGNINO / DAGNI

Structural Engineering: STR Ingenieros

Construction Company: GXTM

Program: Residential guest house

City: Culiacán Rosales

Country: Mexico

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located on a conventional rectangular plot of 325 m2, in a residential area in Culiacán, Sinaloa. It borders to the north and west with other buildings, to the south with a connection to the road and the east with a tree-lined pedestrian path that is part of the residential area, which favors the layout in an "L" shape seeking to contain a large garden and orient the views of the project towards the green canopy of the trees.

The program is divided into two blocks, each represented by a rectangular body, independently of the other. The first of the blocks welcomes visitors with a large garage and some service spaces contained in the volume, while the second contains the everyday spaces of a house with two bedrooms, a living room, a dining room, and a kitchen, all facing east, inviting the user to constantly interact with the outside.

As part of the large garden contained by the volumes, there is a terrace, which in turn houses a pool within its limits, located in the center of the project, exposed to the garden and the vastness of the sky.

The materiality of concrete and the regional stone slab 'gray san andrés', along with the selected tones for the rest of the elements, create a somewhat cold, modern atmosphere that, when combined with the green of the garden, the warmth of the furniture, and natural light, compose a pleasant and extremely relaxing space for the user.