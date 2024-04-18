Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Guest House / Pedro Gaxiola Estudio + Hermann Tamayo Arquitectos

Guest House / Pedro Gaxiola Estudio + Hermann Tamayo Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
Guest House / Pedro Gaxiola Estudio + Hermann Tamayo Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Culiacán Rosales, Mexico
  • Visualizations: Irasema Cueto
  • Construction And Management: Jesús Nuñez Rojo
  • Model: ELIAS SANCHEZ DAGNINO / DAGNI
  • Structural Engineering: STR Ingenieros
  • Construction Company: GXTM
  • Program: Residential guest house
  • City: Culiacán Rosales
  • Country: Mexico
Guest House / Pedro Gaxiola Estudio + Hermann Tamayo Arquitectos - Image 3 of 26
© Luz Imelda Castillo

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located on a conventional rectangular plot of 325 m2, in a residential area in Culiacán, Sinaloa. It borders to the north and west with other buildings, to the south with a connection to the road and the east with a tree-lined pedestrian path that is part of the residential area, which favors the layout in an "L" shape seeking to contain a large garden and orient the views of the project towards the green canopy of the trees. 

Guest House / Pedro Gaxiola Estudio + Hermann Tamayo Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Luz Imelda Castillo
Guest House / Pedro Gaxiola Estudio + Hermann Tamayo Arquitectos - Image 23 of 26
Ground floor plan

The program is divided into two blocks, each represented by a rectangular body, independently of the other. The first of the blocks welcomes visitors with a large garage and some service spaces contained in the volume, while the second contains the everyday spaces of a house with two bedrooms, a living room, a dining room, and a kitchen, all facing east, inviting the user to constantly interact with the outside. 

Guest House / Pedro Gaxiola Estudio + Hermann Tamayo Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Facade, Column
© Luz Imelda Castillo
Guest House / Pedro Gaxiola Estudio + Hermann Tamayo Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Column
© Luz Imelda Castillo

As part of the large garden contained by the volumes, there is a terrace, which in turn houses a pool within its limits, located in the center of the project, exposed to the garden and the vastness of the sky. 

Guest House / Pedro Gaxiola Estudio + Hermann Tamayo Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table
© Luz Imelda Castillo

The materiality of concrete and the regional stone slab 'gray san andrés', along with the selected tones for the rest of the elements, create a somewhat cold, modern atmosphere that, when combined with the green of the garden, the warmth of the furniture, and natural light, compose a pleasant and extremely relaxing space for the user.

Guest House / Pedro Gaxiola Estudio + Hermann Tamayo Arquitectos - Image 12 of 26
© Luz Imelda Castillo
Guest House / Pedro Gaxiola Estudio + Hermann Tamayo Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Shelving, Closet
© Luz Imelda Castillo

About this office
Pedro Gaxiola Estudio
Office
Hermann Tamayo Arquitectos
Office

Top #Tags