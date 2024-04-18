Zero40 Brewery / 23 Degrees Design Shift

+ 17

Furniture Design: Kharanam

Structural Consultant: Pennar

Facades Consultants: Anvika Facades

City: Nanakramguda

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. Zero40 Brewery is located in the heart of Hyderabad's software district. The design seamlessly combines the essence of an existing orchard with the vibrant social ambiance that guests would expect at a brewery. The site is a 1.2-acre rectangular plot with 10 mango trees and a neem tree. The design revolves around the client’s vision and the existing orchard, intentionally avoiding disturbing or pruning the trees. Specific areas were identified where the built structures could be placed, resulting in the creation of polygonal courtyards.

A circular element in the rectangular site adds a sense of depth, creating visually appealing landscaping that blends seamlessly with the site boundary. The trees on-site help to create a private, covered seating area for guests to enjoy the weather of Hyderabad. Upon entering the brewery, visitors are greeted by an entrance pavilion enveloped in a narrow tunnel, accompanied by the serene sound of a water body beneath the entry bridge. Moving through this entrance, guests encounter elevated plinths with semi-open seating areas that provide views of the surrounding green foliage.

The southward slope of the site is utilized in three ways: introducing varied levels, ensuring accessible pathways, and tilting the central pavilion for privacy. By integrating these elements with the surrounding landscape, the design creates a serene atmosphere, seamlessly blending indoor and outdoor spaces. To mitigate flooding, the kitchen floor level is set six inches above the road level. Approximately 30-40% of the seating area is designed to be barrier-free, ensuring easy wheelchair access and encouraging diverse guests to move freely within the space.

There are five distinct outdoor seating areas, each with its own character and activities, including a pet-friendly zone, an amphitheater, a game zone, a live counter zone, and the central pavilion. Strategic seating arrangements, including lounges, high stools, and benches, cater to diverse customer preferences, ensuring a comfortable and engaging experience for all. The use of red mud bricks and grey fly ash bricks for exposed masonry creates solid walls, providing visual privacy and service efficiency. Plinths with a rough aggregate finish add a contrasting texture, while bush-hammered basalt with various patterns delineates different zones and corridors. The indoor area is predominantly made of glass to accommodate tree growth. The space is tapered to reduce its solid appearance.

Tilted glazing panels allow natural light to permeate the interiors, creating a warm ambiance and fostering a connection with the outdoor seating areas. Material choices, such as Corten steel for the main bar counter and polished particle boards for ceiling coverings, add flavor and functionality to the space. The landscape design adopts a minimalistic approach, creating visual and physical barriers while maintaining a timeless aesthetic. The southeast pocket features Tandur cobble flooring bound by a rough aggregate finish. Natural wood and cement materials define the amphitheater, and gravel courts provide a playful setting for the game zone. Practical considerations have also been addressed in the design, like allocating 30% to 35% of the site for parking.