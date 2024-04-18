Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Germany
  5. House ES / Titus Bernhard Architekten

House ES / Titus Bernhard Architekten

Save

House ES / Titus Bernhard Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHouse ES / Titus Bernhard Architekten - Image 3 of 34House ES / Titus Bernhard Architekten - Interior Photography, Facade, WindowsHouse ES / Titus Bernhard Architekten - Interior PhotographyHouse ES / Titus Bernhard Architekten - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Germany
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House ES / Titus Bernhard Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Connolly Weber Photography

Text description provided by the architects. House ES was built in 2021 on a tree-lined plot of land not far from Munich. The new construction addresses the theme of simplicity/complexity. An initially simple, elongated cube is formed into a habitable sculpture solely through subtraction from the volume.

Save this picture!
House ES / Titus Bernhard Architekten - Image 3 of 34
© Connolly Weber Photography

The incisions do not follow design considerations alone, but more importantly, outline the essential functional zones. Partly orthogonal, and partly oblique, they break up the otherwise closed volume. By following the complex incidence of light while taking into account the daily and seasonal variations, they impart dynamism to the once simple cube.

Save this picture!
House ES / Titus Bernhard Architekten - Image 8 of 34
© Connolly Weber Photography
Save this picture!
House ES / Titus Bernhard Architekten - Image 9 of 34
© Connolly Weber Photography
Save this picture!
House ES / Titus Bernhard Architekten - Image 25 of 34
ground floor plan

The most distinctive incision extends over the entire height of the house, opening the compact volume in a U-shape towards the south. The resulting light-flooded rooms on both the ground and the upper floor are connected by a longitudinal access zone that runs along the incision. Inside, the house is characterized by the generosity of its spatial sequences.

Save this picture!
House ES / Titus Bernhard Architekten - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Connolly Weber Photography
Save this picture!
House ES / Titus Bernhard Architekten - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Connolly Weber Photography

The large openings further emphasize the connection to the outside. The garden and the magnificent trees on the property become palpable indoors. In the basement, there is a separate, externally accessible granny flat.

Save this picture!
House ES / Titus Bernhard Architekten - Image 10 of 34
© Connolly Weber Photography
Save this picture!
House ES / Titus Bernhard Architekten - Image 27 of 34
Section
Save this picture!
House ES / Titus Bernhard Architekten - Image 11 of 34
© Connolly Weber Photography
Save this picture!
House ES / Titus Bernhard Architekten - Image 12 of 34
© Connolly Weber Photography

To support the sculptural design, two different plaster textures were used. The outer shell is finished with a high-quality, white mineral plaster with a grain size of three millimeters on mineral wool insulation. In contrast, a very fine-grained Carrara marble plaster was applied to the incised wall surfaces. Thus, House ES fits seamlessly into the series of white, neo-modern villas by Titus Bernhard Architects.

Save this picture!
House ES / Titus Bernhard Architekten - Interior Photography
© Connolly Weber Photography

Aesthetics and sustainability were merged according to the client's wishes. House ES’s primary energy supply is provided by district heating from geothermal sources and meets the KfW 55 standard. The radical minimalism, meticulously executed down to the smallest detail, required precise craftsmanship.

Save this picture!
House ES / Titus Bernhard Architekten - Image 18 of 34
© Connolly Weber Photography

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Titus Bernhard Architekten
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesGermany
Cite: "House ES / Titus Bernhard Architekten" 18 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015741/house-es-titus-bernhard-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Top #Tags