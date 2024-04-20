Des Cimes Residence / Patriarche

+ 20

General Contractor : Construction Claude Garier et fils

City: Saint-Ferréol-les-Neiges

Country: Canada

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in Saint-Ferréol-les-Neiges, Quebec, this secondary residence designed by Patriarche embodies a fusion of contemporary aesthetics and the eternal charm of its surrounding nature.

The art of living in harmony with nature. From the initial sketches, the project was rooted in a deep desire to connect with the outdoors. Therefore, abundant glazing and framing of the trees was incorporated, inviting natural light to dance across the rooms, and creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere. The central hallway, the true spine of the residence, guides the occupants through a sequence of spaces harmoniously articulated and offering changing perspectives. Direct access to the outside from each room further enhances this immersion into nature. The living room, the centerpiece of this exploration, features a glass wall that spans the entire south façade, maximizing winter sunlight while maintaining coolness during the summer with its covered terrace.

A clear spatial organization. The cottage is distributed over three distinctive volumes, each dedicated to specific functions and uses. The first volume houses the service areas: the hall, garage, and mudroom. The mudroom, positioned between the first and the second volumes, acts as a true transition area between the interior and exterior spaces. The second volume comprises the private areas, including the bedrooms and bathrooms. The third volume encompasses the common areas, such as the kitchen, dining room, and living room. This clear and functional division provides structure to the space while ensuring fluid circulation.

Modularity and space optimization. Anticipating a possible transformation into a principal residence, the design was developed in a modular fashion. Each space was intended to be utilized to its fullest potential, with clever storage solutions integrated throughout the cottage, particularly along the elongated corridor connecting the three volumes.

Monochrome elegance and landscape enhancement. The monochrome color palette, comprising shades of black, grey, and natural wood, highlights the subtle elegance of the residence while accentuating the raw beauty of the surrounding landscape. Selecting sustainable materials, such as Western red cedar for the exterior building envelope, white poplar for the interior linings, and SPF lumber for the main frame, underscores the firm's commitment to environmentally friendly architecture.

Despite the challenges posed by the complex topography of the site, and the imperative to protect the forested areas, the design team placed ecological sustainability at the forefront of its considerations. By navigating the constraints inherent in this exceptional construction, Patriarche achieved seamless circulation through the three distinct volumes, while preserving the integrity and natural beauty of the site.