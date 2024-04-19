All Saints Dallas / Cunningham Architects

More Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This project rehabilitated a decaying industrial building near downtown into the new home for All Saints Church. The building was originally constructed as an auto dealership in the early twentieth century but fell into disrepair over the past several decades.

The overall goal of the design was to preserve as much of the original structure and key building elements as possible while providing adequate program spaces and modern innovations to serve the church’s growing congregation.

The most significant intervention was the removal of several bays of exterior masonry walls to provide two exterior entry courts, one facing the parking and the other facing downtown. Both courts access a central interior lobby through large sliding glass doors. When the sliding doors are opened, the building completely opens up to create a large interior/exterior gathering space.

This open entry area funnels congregants through the building towards a new Sanctuary. The Sanctuary is a simple space with large glass windows around the perimeter, framed by an exposed building structure. The remainder of the building serves as administrative offices and flexible gathering spaces.