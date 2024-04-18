Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Ipó House / Estúdio BRA Arquitetura

Ipó House / Estúdio BRA Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Fran Parente

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Lapa, Brazil
  Architects: Estúdio BRA Arquitetura
  Area:  4359 ft²
  Year:  2023
  Photographs
    Photographs: Fran Parente
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AutoDesk
  Lead Architects: André Di Gregorio / Rodrigo Maçonilio
  Project And Construction Supervision: Lais Pannia, Renata Fássio, Andrei da Silva, Beatriz Rocha, Thamires Bressan, Andrei da Silva.
  Project And Construction Team: Marcos Costa, Raquel Cavalcante, Nathalia Nicodemos, Vitor Gomes; Rachel Buzzini, Giovana Schmidt, Diandra Franco, Malu Reno, Victoria Menezes
  City: Lapa
  Country: Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Ipó House / Estúdio BRA Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Fran Parente

Text description provided by the architects. We received the invitation to design a single-family residence in the leafy neighborhood of Lapa, in São Paulo - SP.

Ipó House / Estúdio BRA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Wood, Windows, Beam
© Fran Parente

Situated on an urban plot, we already had three established neighbors, while in our land a small annex - which had been demolished - at the back and two mature pitangueira trees already occupied the scene, along with a generous lawn.

Ipó House / Estúdio BRA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Sofa, Windows
© Fran Parente

The future inhabitants had very well-defined demands in mind: they wanted a house with fluid spaces to promote interaction for everyone who visited, an open kitchen for social occasions - but also the flexibility to close it when necessary - and a separate TV room. With these guidelines in mind, we designed the ground floor in a way that it organized along an elegant wooden bar, where the closable environments were arranged: powder room, TV room, pantry, kitchen, laundry, and barbecue area.

Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - 1st floor
Plan - 1st floor

The living, dining, and balcony area occupied the widest, most open space - with integration of the side garden from the large windows - spanning the entire length of the wooden bar.

Ipó House / Estúdio BRA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Countertop, Windows
© Fran Parente

For this floor, we chose materials that reflect timelessness and comfort, such as solid concrete for the slab and floor, tauarí wood for the carpentry, and a metallic staircase painted in a dark gray tone.

Ipó House / Estúdio BRA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table
© Fran Parente

At the back, we designed a reinforced concrete annex, housing a storage room, machinery room, bathroom, and gym, connected to the main residence by a wooden deck and a pool with a spa, providing ample space for a generous garden and lawn.

© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

On the façade, we highlighted the beauty of exposed concrete - molded in pine board forms - and wooden sunshades, which add personality and functionality to the façade.

Ipó House / Estúdio BRA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Fran Parente

Upon climbing the metallic staircase, it is possible to access the intimate corridor that gives access to the four suites, illuminated by skylights and a large window on the side façade.

Ipó House / Estúdio BRA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed
© Fran Parente

The bedrooms, divided between: the master suite, closet, and vestibule on one side, and three suites of the same dimensions: for children, guests, and an office on the other, feature the coziness of cumaru wood flooring and walls painted in white, while the bathrooms are clad in terrazzo with different colors and sizes of granules.

Ipó House / Estúdio BRA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Chair
© Fran Parente
Ipó House / Estúdio BRA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Countertop, Chair
© Fran Parente

All bedrooms received wooden sunshades, providing a gentle breeze and effective control of light, while adding coziness to the spaces.

Ipó House / Estúdio BRA Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Fran Parente

Cite: "Ipó House / Estúdio BRA Arquitetura" [Casa Ipó / Estúdio BRA Arquitetura] 18 Apr 2024. ArchDaily.

