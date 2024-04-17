Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
sunRICE Installation / Carlo Ratti Associati

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Temporary Installations
Milan, Italy
sunRICE Installation / Carlo Ratti Associati - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Marco Beck Peccoz

Text description provided by the architects. How many things can be done with the world's most abundant foodstuff: rice? While three-Michelin-star chef Niko Romito bakes "cookies," CRA and Italo Rota unveil an experimental installation that starts from the byproduct of rice farming, to create a spatial architecture interacting with the trees at Milan's Orto Botanico.

sunRICE Installation / Carlo Ratti Associati - Exterior Photography
© Marco Beck Peccoz

International design and innovation office CRA-Carlo Ratti Associati, together with the late Italo Rota (1953-2024), unveils a project for Milan Design Week 2024 transforming the Brera Botanical Garden into an immersive pathway exploring the multiple uses of rice - from food to experimental construction material.

sunRICE Installation / Carlo Ratti Associati - Image 7 of 19
© Marco Beck Peccoz
sunRICE Installation / Carlo Ratti Associati - Image 5 of 19
© Marco Beck Peccoz

The installation consists of a series of geometrical units created from rice husks - the byproduct of rice processing, which is usually discarded. Evoking the modular, cellular structure of natural materials, starting from a basic triangular form, the units evoke both spatial architectures and Yona Friedman's metabolic structures, which can grow within nature and transform to accommodate new functions. The installation is largely composed of silica-based geopolymer RH-GEO, developed by construction material startup Ricehouse: an inert material that hints at a zero-waste production process.

sunRICE Installation / Carlo Ratti Associati - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Marco Beck Peccoz

The installation is part of a wider experience that starts with the values of skills and training, then exploring materials research while linking it to food. The Botanical Garden itself is integral to the meaning of the installation: edible plants including sage, fennel, and other Mediterranean flavors are used by Chef Niko Romito to create a “cookie”, engaging the final sense: taste.

sunRICE Installation / Carlo Ratti Associati - Image 12 of 19
© Marco Beck Peccoz

Project location

Address:Milan, Metropolitan City of Milan, Italy

About this office
Carlo Ratti Associati
#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTemporary installationsItaly
Cite: "sunRICE Installation / Carlo Ratti Associati" 17 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015732/sunrice-installation-carlo-ratti-associati> ISSN 0719-8884

