Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. PC House / Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos

PC House / Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos

Save

PC House / Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos - Image 2 of 34PC House / Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos - Image 3 of 34PC House / Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living RoomPC House / Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos - Image 5 of 34PC House / Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Florianópolis, Brazil
  • Architects: Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  890
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Eduardo Macarios
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Lohn Esquadrias
  • Lead Architect: Marcos Alexandre Jobim
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
PC House / Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos - Exterior Photography
© Eduardo Macarios

Text description provided by the architects. The PC House is located in the Cacupé neighborhood, in the city of Florianópolis, in Santa Catarina. In a noble region in terms of natural aspects, which is privileged with the landscape of the Cacupé and Saco Grande Bays and the mountains that structure the Santa Catarina mountain range on its nearby continent.

Save this picture!
PC House / Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos - Image 2 of 34
© Eduardo Macarios

The organization of the program was determined by the slightly inclined topography towards the already described landscapes, on a modular base of 8m, which organizes the environments in submodules of 4m and 2m and is externally revealed through its structure and facade elements.

Save this picture!
PC House / Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Eduardo Macarios
Save this picture!
PC House / Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos - Image 24 of 34
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
PC House / Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos - Image 9 of 34
© Eduardo Macarios

The structural solution in exposed concrete highlights and synthetically defines the volumetry of the house, which is part of a residential complex of houses very close to each other.

Save this picture!
PC House / Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos - Image 5 of 34
© Eduardo Macarios

In summary, the program is resolved in 3 levels, namely: basement, ground floor, and upper floor, maintaining the modulation and emphasizing the desired horizontality since its conception as the formal architectural solution.

Save this picture!
PC House / Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos - Image 14 of 34
© Eduardo Macarios

Breaking down the floors, we start with the basement, which can be accessed through the garage or vertical circulations. Here is reserved the service area, as well as technical, with the main infrastructures of the residence, such as the house reservoir.

Save this picture!
PC House / Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos - Image 3 of 34
© Eduardo Macarios

On the ground floor, there is the social and leisure area, with the living room, kitchen, outdoor dining with barbecue, and pool environments. Also, as a character of the floor, all the garden and green areas of the house are integrated with leisure.

Save this picture!
PC House / Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos - Image 11 of 34
© Eduardo Macarios
Save this picture!
PC House / Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos - Image 25 of 34
First floor plan

The upper floor is intended for the owners' intimate area, where the bedrooms, bathrooms, dressing rooms, and closets are located, as well as an office for the home office.

Save this picture!
PC House / Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Eduardo Macarios

Both the ground floor and the upper floor are planned to respect cross ventilation, the best solar orientations for suitable environments, and, of course, by preserving the best views, thus ensuring, in addition to thermal comfort, memorable experiences for the users of PC House.

Save this picture!
PC House / Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Eduardo Macarios

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "PC House / Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos" [Casa PC / Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos] 17 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015730/pc-house-jobim-carlevaro-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags