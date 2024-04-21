Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. United States
  5. Shady Brook Office Building / Cunningham Architects

Shady Brook Office Building / Cunningham Architects

Save

Shady Brook Office Building / Cunningham Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeShady Brook Office Building / Cunningham Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeShady Brook Office Building / Cunningham Architects - Interior Photography, BeamShady Brook Office Building / Cunningham Architects - Image 5 of 22Shady Brook Office Building / Cunningham Architects - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings
Dallas, United States
  • Architects: Cunningham Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4132
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Robert Tsai
  • Lead Architect: Michael Lee Bessner
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Shady Brook Office Building / Cunningham Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Robert Tsai

Text description provided by the architects. Shadybrook Office Building is one part of a larger 5.5-acre development project intended to help revitalize an evolving Dallas neighborhood along Northwest Highway. Besides other retail and restaurant buildings, this project seeks to provide 26,000 square feet of office and retail space with unique exterior amenities. The 4-story building is comprised of an exposed cast-in-place concrete structure with nine-foot-deep cantilevered slabs at the upper levels.

Save this picture!
Shady Brook Office Building / Cunningham Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Robert Tsai
Save this picture!
Shady Brook Office Building / Cunningham Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Robert Tsai

These deep recesses allow for exterior covered walkways around the entire building, effectively eliminating any interior circulation spaces. The exterior walkways are bookended by a galvanized steel stair tower to the north, and a series of porches to the south, with built-in wood benches and large planters supporting various native flora.

Save this picture!
Shady Brook Office Building / Cunningham Architects - Interior Photography, Beam
© Robert Tsai
Save this picture!
Shady Brook Office Building / Cunningham Architects - Image 5 of 22
© Robert Tsai
Save this picture!
Shady Brook Office Building / Cunningham Architects - Image 10 of 22
© Robert Tsai

As a foil to the harsh sun, the entire building is sheathed in an Accoya wood brise soleil, with various densities based on solar orientation. Solar heat gain and glare are significantly reduced, as evident at the west elevation, wherein the setting sun barely encroaches upon the glass surface until late afternoon, when most office users would be leaving for the day.

Save this picture!
Shady Brook Office Building / Cunningham Architects - Image 13 of 22
© Robert Tsai

Concurrently, bird-safe patterned glass is utilized at the storefront glazing system to ensure safe migratory passage for the avian population.

Save this picture!
Shady Brook Office Building / Cunningham Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Robert Tsai

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:6738 Shady Brook Ln, Dallas, TX 75231, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Cunningham Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsUnited States
Cite: "Shady Brook Office Building / Cunningham Architects" 21 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015728/shady-brook-office-building-cunningham-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Suspended LightsCheck the latest Suspended LightsCheck the latest Suspended Lights

Check the latest Suspended Lights

Check the latest Office AccessoriesCheck the latest Office AccessoriesCheck the latest Office Accessories

Check the latest Office Accessories

Top #Tags