Shady Brook Office Building / Cunningham Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Shadybrook Office Building is one part of a larger 5.5-acre development project intended to help revitalize an evolving Dallas neighborhood along Northwest Highway. Besides other retail and restaurant buildings, this project seeks to provide 26,000 square feet of office and retail space with unique exterior amenities. The 4-story building is comprised of an exposed cast-in-place concrete structure with nine-foot-deep cantilevered slabs at the upper levels.

These deep recesses allow for exterior covered walkways around the entire building, effectively eliminating any interior circulation spaces. The exterior walkways are bookended by a galvanized steel stair tower to the north, and a series of porches to the south, with built-in wood benches and large planters supporting various native flora.

As a foil to the harsh sun, the entire building is sheathed in an Accoya wood brise soleil, with various densities based on solar orientation. Solar heat gain and glare are significantly reduced, as evident at the west elevation, wherein the setting sun barely encroaches upon the glass surface until late afternoon, when most office users would be leaving for the day.

Concurrently, bird-safe patterned glass is utilized at the storefront glazing system to ensure safe migratory passage for the avian population.