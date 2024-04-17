Rooster School / 1+1>2 Architects

+ 23

Schools, Community • Vietnam Architects: 1+1>2 Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 172 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: INAX , Jotun , Xingfa

Lead Architect: Nguyen Duy Thanh

Architect: Le Cong Tiem

Contractor: Nguyen Thanh Hieu

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. The school is designed to serve 50 preschool students. Before the construction of the school, the students had to study temporarily in a small communal house due to the lack of classrooms. The chosen location for the construction of the school is conveniently accessible for children aged 3-5 to travel to the school safely. It is situated near the village road and adjacent to a football field where daily sports activities for youth take place.

The design concept draws inspiration from the traditional houses of the Giay Chiem ethnic group in the Central Highlands region of Vietnam, incorporating architectural and cultural characteristics unique to Vietnam. The image of a rooster stretching its neck every morning to greet the sun, symbolizing the aspirations of the people in this area, is incorporated into the design to represent the determination and desire for a "bright" life, like welcoming the dawn. The school harmonizes with the surrounding mountainous landscape, standing out from a distance.

By utilizing the sloping roof language, the design creates a familiar and indigenous image while adding a fresh and attractive focal point to attract children to the school. The school is built with the architect's desire to awaken pride and the beauty of the architecture of the Central Highlands region of Vietnam in the minds of children who attend classes here on a daily basis.

The roof covering material is made from traditional thatched roofs using grass leaves. However, the architect has conducted research to provide a more efficient roofing method with a dual-layer structure. The lower layer is made of metal roofing to waterproof against rain, while the upper layer consists of a 10 cm thick grass cover to provide insulation and noise reduction. The thatched roof is suitable for the climate conditions in Kon Tum Province, which experiences abundant sunlight, wind, and heavy rain and is easily accessible. The entrance hall of the school is covered with a cool red metal roof, creating a distinct highlight.

Due to the elongated and narrow shape of the land plot, the master plan ensures the functional integration of a small school. The classroom block is positioned to one side, leaving the remaining space for the playground, which is sufficient for various activities. The main entrance hall is created by a series of curved steps, serving as a grandstand for "young spectators" to watch performances. The playground is designed to be spacious and diverse in play areas for young children. Adjacent to the playground are vegetable gardens cultivated by teachers, serving as a place to teach children agricultural skills and provide fresh vegetables for their lunches.

The two-tiered layout creates a play area that provides both shaded space for children and a connection between the classroom space, the fields behind, and the football field in front. Parents working in the fields can easily observe their children studying and playing.

The construction of the school is a comprehensive effort from various resources, with a non-profit perspective from all parties involved: