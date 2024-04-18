Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. Indonesia
  5. Circolo Restaurant and Bar / Simpul Studio

Circolo Restaurant and Bar / Simpul Studio

Save

Circolo Restaurant and Bar / Simpul Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairCircolo Restaurant and Bar / Simpul Studio - Interior Photography, Table, ChairCircolo Restaurant and Bar / Simpul Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, ChairCircolo Restaurant and Bar / Simpul Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairCircolo Restaurant and Bar / Simpul Studio - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurants & Bars
Kecamatan Sukajadi, Indonesia
  • Lead Team: Derian Adikara
  • Design Team: Ricky Khosasie
  • City: Kecamatan Sukajadi
  • Country: Indonesia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Circolo Restaurant and Bar / Simpul Studio - Interior Photography, Chair, Table
© Billy Prayoga

Text description provided by the architects. Circolo Restaurant and Bar is a renovation project located in the Northern area of Bandung City that stands in a 1080 m2 site area. The existing building consists of 3 main masses, which previously functioned as an office building and a commercial building, that are no longer used and are designed in such a way as to become one complete unity. A large hole was created at the border between two separate buildings, which is connected by a bridge as the main circulation for the user.

Save this picture!
Circolo Restaurant and Bar / Simpul Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair
© Billy Prayoga
Save this picture!
Circolo Restaurant and Bar / Simpul Studio - Image 21 of 24
Section 01
Save this picture!
Circolo Restaurant and Bar / Simpul Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Billy Prayoga

Wide and long corridors as the building entrance create a spacious and inviting ambiance. With one side that is only covered by curtains, providing natural sunlight into the building indirectly creates an interesting shadow and view before people reach the main area of the building. The bar area with 2 story ceiling and a tall wall constructed with glass blocks as the backdrop of the bar becomes the centerpiece of the building that is located in the center of the new building so that people can see it from various angles of the building.

Save this picture!
Circolo Restaurant and Bar / Simpul Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair
© Billy Prayoga
Save this picture!
Circolo Restaurant and Bar / Simpul Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Billy Prayoga

The main concept of Circolo is as a place where people can gather and socialize directly in a comfortable open space. Therefore, we try to minimize unnecessary partitions, even uniting indoor and outdoor atmosphere. Several existing structural pillars and beams are wrapped in a wood finish to give a natural ambiance, and mirrors are placed in several areas, such as the stairs and on the 2nd floor, creating reflections. Which makes the room seem continuously wider and more spacious. A tall ceiling with wooden accents also makes the room feel warm for visitors who are doing activities in it. Textured beige walls were applied all over the building to give a smooth and warm tone to the design.

Save this picture!
Circolo Restaurant and Bar / Simpul Studio - Interior Photography
© Billy Prayoga
Save this picture!
Circolo Restaurant and Bar / Simpul Studio - Image 18 of 24
Existing and Design Plan
Save this picture!
Circolo Restaurant and Bar / Simpul Studio - Image 13 of 24
© Billy Prayoga

We take into account several habits of visitors who come in large numbers with private room facilities that can accommodate quite a large number; the VIP area which is divided into 3 and differentiates the levels through elevation, made lower compared to other seating areas so that it is more private, a sofa seating area that placed on the 2nd floor so that zoning from public, semi-public to private is divided into this building.

Save this picture!
Circolo Restaurant and Bar / Simpul Studio - Interior Photography, Column
© Billy Prayoga

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Jl. Sukajadi No.198, Pasteur, Kec. Sukajadi, Kota Bandung, Jawa Barat 40161, Indonesia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Simpul Studio
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsIndonesia

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsIndonesia
Cite: "Circolo Restaurant and Bar / Simpul Studio" 18 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015720/circolo-restaurant-and-bar-simpul-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Drinks CabinetsCheck the latest Drinks CabinetsCheck the latest Drinks Cabinets

Check the latest Drinks Cabinets

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags