Richmond Hotel Premier Kyoto-shijo / Takenaka Corporation

+ 15

Lead Team: Yasuo Saito

Design Team: Yuuki Kuroyabu, Ryo Kuroyanagi

Lighting Consultant: Toshio Tamura

City: Kyoto

Country: Japan

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Borderless view of Kyoto, A Microcosm of Our Time - Facing Shijo Street, where the Gion Festival, one of the three major festivals in Japan, we created a hotel that is set in the pleasant nature of Kyoto while maintaining a distance from the hustle and bustle of the city. The guestrooms are connected from Shijo Street by an exterior wall line with a glass facade of Japanese folding screen that extends into the city, allowing guests to enjoy the view of the Kyoto cityscape from inside. In a guest room with one of the highest ceilings in Kyoto, guests can enjoy a floating experience in the city.

At the same time, the various angles of the glass exterior randomly reflect the surrounding landscape, serving as an environmental device to deconstruct and reconstruct the Kyoto landscape. It is an interactive facade that changes its appearance as the surrounding landscape changes.

Regarding the lobby, we created it based on the concept of a “Machiya,” a traditional Kyoto townhouse, where the boundary between the interior and exterior disappears, and the garden and the inside become one and harmonize. Just as our ancestors in Kyoto from ancient times have incorporated garden views into their interiors, guests can enjoy the very depth of the garden in its place, a true modern microcosm.

The waterscape garden and the lounge are continuous, and the interior elements, which resemble the stones and leaves of the garden, echo each other, inviting guests to explore the garden further while enjoying nature's changes.

Is this really inside? The project seeks to create a new Kyoto hospitality space by integrating the architecture and interior with the town and garden. It incorporates the original experience of Kyoto's predecessors, who sought maximum affluence on a limited site and enjoyed Kyoto's atmosphere while actively engaging with the outside world.