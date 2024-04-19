Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Richmond Hotel Premier Kyoto-shijo / Takenaka Corporation

Richmond Hotel Premier Kyoto-shijo / Takenaka Corporation

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Hotels
Kyoto, Japan
Richmond Hotel Premier Kyoto-shijo / Takenaka Corporation - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Tomoki Hahakura, Nacasa & Partners

Borderless view of Kyoto, A Microcosm of Our Time - Facing Shijo Street, where the Gion Festival, one of the three major festivals in Japan, we created a hotel that is set in the pleasant nature of Kyoto while maintaining a distance from the hustle and bustle of the city. The guestrooms are connected from Shijo Street by an exterior wall line with a glass facade of Japanese folding screen that extends into the city, allowing guests to enjoy the view of the Kyoto cityscape from inside. In a guest room with one of the highest ceilings in Kyoto, guests can enjoy a floating experience in the city.

Richmond Hotel Premier Kyoto-shijo / Takenaka Corporation - Image 3 of 20
© Tomoki Hahakura, Nacasa & Partners
Richmond Hotel Premier Kyoto-shijo / Takenaka Corporation - Image 17 of 20
Plans

At the same time, the various angles of the glass exterior randomly reflect the surrounding landscape, serving as an environmental device to deconstruct and reconstruct the Kyoto landscape. It is an interactive facade that changes its appearance as the surrounding landscape changes.

Richmond Hotel Premier Kyoto-shijo / Takenaka Corporation - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Chair
© Tomoki Hahakura, Nacasa & Partners

Regarding the lobby, we created it based on the concept of a “Machiya,” a traditional Kyoto townhouse, where the boundary between the interior and exterior disappears, and the garden and the inside become one and harmonize. Just as our ancestors in Kyoto from ancient times have incorporated garden views into their interiors, guests can enjoy the very depth of the garden in its place, a true modern microcosm.

Richmond Hotel Premier Kyoto-shijo / Takenaka Corporation - Interior Photography, Bed
© Tomoki Hahakura, Nacasa & Partners
Richmond Hotel Premier Kyoto-shijo / Takenaka Corporation - Exterior Photography, Windows, Glass
© Tomoki Hahakura, Nacasa & Partners

The waterscape garden and the lounge are continuous, and the interior elements, which resemble the stones and leaves of the garden, echo each other, inviting guests to explore the garden further while enjoying nature's changes.

Richmond Hotel Premier Kyoto-shijo / Takenaka Corporation - Image 6 of 20
© Tomoki Hahakura, Nacasa & Partners
Richmond Hotel Premier Kyoto-shijo / Takenaka Corporation - Image 18 of 20
Elevation

Is this really inside? The project seeks to create a new Kyoto hospitality space by integrating the architecture and interior with the town and garden. It incorporates the original experience of Kyoto's predecessors, who sought maximum affluence on a limited site and enjoyed Kyoto's atmosphere while actively engaging with the outside world.

Richmond Hotel Premier Kyoto-shijo / Takenaka Corporation - Image 4 of 20
© Tomoki Hahakura, Nacasa & Partners

Project location

Japan, 〒600-8494 Kyoto, Shimogyo Ward, Kasabokochō, ５０番

Takenaka Corporation
Cite: "Richmond Hotel Premier Kyoto-shijo / Takenaka Corporation" 19 Apr 2024. ArchDaily.

