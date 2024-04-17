Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024
Les écuries de la Roche Stable / f+g Architectes

Les écuries de la Roche Stable / f+g Architectes - Image 2 of 22Les écuries de la Roche Stable / f+g Architectes - Image 3 of 22Les écuries de la Roche Stable / f+g Architectes - Image 4 of 22Les écuries de la Roche Stable / f+g Architectes - Image 5 of 22Les écuries de la Roche Stable / f+g Architectes - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Stable
Vourles, France
  • Architects: f+g Architectes
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1800
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Lead Architects: f+g architectes
  • City: Vourles
  • Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. The “Les Ecuries de la Roche” project sits in the middle of nature, just a few kilometers away from Lyon. A natural landscape with exceptional qualities that the project sought to preserve and enhance through a reasoned approach to design.

The stables project reinterprets the traditional codes of agricultural architecture through a contemporary use of wood and concrete. The calm and silent writing of the building resonates with the beauty of the landscape. As a reminder of the surrounding forests, the structure, the porticoes, and the louvers filter the light, bringing depth to the building and giving it a sense of serenity.

Sustainable design has been developed and achieved through passive systems. Despite the numerous constraints, the proposed plan enables natural ventilation and lighting. The riding arena, orientated south, benefits from optimized sunshine while being protected to the north by a large closed volume.

Concrete has only been used where required, in close contact with horses. The Douglas timber for the entire structure comes from local forests. A thorough attention to detail gives a clear reading of the wooden structure. The project stands out from conventional prefabricated stable by offering a tailor-made solution.

The architecture, in a quest for simplicity, tries to fit in and not impose itself on the natural environment. It shows how we can bring together contemporary culture and ancient landscape with the detailed context of individual places.

Top #Tags