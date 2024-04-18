Abraham House / formalocal

+ 14

Design Team: formalocal

City: Seignosse

Country: France

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a residential development near the town center, the existing construction is part of a group of buildings that once constituted the Seignosse Motel. It consists of two studios (former motel rooms) of 25 m² each located on small plots of land.

The project proposes a transformation through densification by adding two volumes laterally to the existing building. Built in continuity with the north wall on a depth of 5m, they occupy the entire available width of the land and create two enclosed gardens oriented to the south in a T-shaped composition that reaches the maximum ground footprint allowed by the local urban plan (PLU) of 60%.

The large openings made in the existing walls create transparency between the two gardens in the east/west direction and organize a single-level living space shared between the interior and exterior.

The extensions are made of timber frame and vertical cladding, extending the external insulation of the existing volume to unify all facades and fences of the construction. Each extension has its double-pitched roof structure, which is added to the existing renovated one (termite-infested) to form a sequence in a section of three gables.