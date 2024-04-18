Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. France
  5. Abraham House / formalocal

Abraham House / formalocal

Save

Abraham House / formalocal - Image 2 of 19Abraham House / formalocal - Interior Photography, Beam, WindowsAbraham House / formalocal - Image 4 of 19Abraham House / formalocal - Interior Photography, Table, Wood, Lighting, BeamAbraham House / formalocal - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Seignosse, France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Abraham House / formalocal - Exterior Photography
© Sandrine Iratçabal
Save this picture!
Abraham House / formalocal - Image 2 of 19
© Sandrine Iratçabal

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a residential development near the town center, the existing construction is part of a group of buildings that once constituted the Seignosse Motel. It consists of two studios (former motel rooms) of 25 m² each located on small plots of land.

Save this picture!
Abraham House / formalocal - Image 8 of 19
© Sandrine Iratçabal
Save this picture!
Abraham House / formalocal - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows
© Sandrine Iratçabal

The project proposes a transformation through densification by adding two volumes laterally to the existing building. Built in continuity with the north wall on a depth of 5m, they occupy the entire available width of the land and create two enclosed gardens oriented to the south in a T-shaped composition that reaches the maximum ground footprint allowed by the local urban plan (PLU) of 60%.

Save this picture!
Abraham House / formalocal - Interior Photography, Table, Wood, Lighting, Beam
© Sandrine Iratçabal
Save this picture!
Abraham House / formalocal - Interior Photography, Living Room, Beam
© Sandrine Iratçabal
Save this picture!
Abraham House / formalocal - Image 17 of 19
Ground Plan

The large openings made in the existing walls create transparency between the two gardens in the east/west direction and organize a single-level living space shared between the interior and exterior.

Save this picture!
Abraham House / formalocal - Interior Photography, Door, Windows, Beam
© Sandrine Iratçabal
Save this picture!
Abraham House / formalocal - Interior Photography, Wood, Door, Windows, Beam
© Sandrine Iratçabal

The extensions are made of timber frame and vertical cladding, extending the external insulation of the existing volume to unify all facades and fences of the construction. Each extension has its double-pitched roof structure, which is added to the existing renovated one (termite-infested) to form a sequence in a section of three gables.

Save this picture!
Abraham House / formalocal - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Beam
© Sandrine Iratçabal

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
formalocal
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesFrance

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesFrance
Cite: "Abraham House / formalocal" 18 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015707/abraham-house-formalocal> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags