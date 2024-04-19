Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Save

© Sandrine Iratçabal

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Cabins & Lodges
Soorts-Hossegor, France
Soorts House and Cabin / formalocal - Image 7 of 26
© Sandrine Iratçabal

Text description provided by the architects. The construction is located in a residential subdivision carved out of a piece of the Landes forest bordering the northwest of the town center of Soorts. The existing timber frame house built in 2016 following the development of the subdivision is located at the highest point of the land parallel to the road along the plot. The land has a steep slope towards its lowest point to the south. It has preserved all the trees and vegetation existing before its development.

Soorts House and Cabin / formalocal - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Sandrine Iratçabal
Soorts House and Cabin / formalocal - Image 6 of 26
© Sandrine Iratçabal
Soorts House and Cabin / formalocal - Image 8 of 26
© Sandrine Iratçabal

The extension project is divided into two distinct interventions. The existing house undergoes a measured extension that transforms the space originally dedicated to the winter garden into a double-height living room.

Soorts House and Cabin / formalocal - Image 18 of 26
Axonometry

The roof is preserved and insulated from below, the timber frame facade system is extended, and the gaps between posts and beams are filled with glazing. The living room is set into the existing ground and offers astonishing views of the immediate surroundings.

Soorts House and Cabin / formalocal - Interior Photography, Sofa
© Sandrine Iratçabal
Soorts House and Cabin / formalocal - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Windows
© Sandrine Iratçabal

In the garden, the project constructs a detached extension housing an additional bedroom in the form of a cabin raised on stilts amidst pine and cork oak trees. The project has a very low impact on the vegetation and pre-existing soil before the works thanks to the construction method employed (glued laminated timber frames founded on screw piles).

Soorts House and Cabin / formalocal - Image 11 of 26
© Sandrine Iratçabal
Soorts House and Cabin / formalocal - Image 10 of 26
© Sandrine Iratçabal

The cabin draws inspiration from the same underlying vernacular archetypes as the construction of the first house and attempts to express a contemporary expression.

Soorts House and Cabin / formalocal - Image 9 of 26
© Sandrine Iratçabal

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Soorts, 40150 Soorts-Hossegor, France

About this office
formalocal
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesFrance

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Soorts House and Cabin / formalocal" 19 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015706/soorts-house-and-cabin-formalocal> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags